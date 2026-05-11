Constellate Publishing Launches in Zürich, Expanding English-Language Literary Landscape

Constellate Publishing supports emerging and established authors whose work contributes to cross-cultural conversation.

We created Constellate Publishing to support writers and ideas that resonate across borders while contributing thoughtfully to contemporary cultural conversations.” — Jill B. Fernandes

ZüRICH, ZüRICH, SWITZERLAND, May 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Constellate Publishing , a new English-language publishing imprint based in Zürich, has officially launched with a mission to champion globally minded storytelling, cultural dialogue, and contemporary thought across literature, ideas, art, and culture.Founded in one of Europe’s most internationally connected cities, Constellate Publishing seeks to support emerging and established authors whose work contributes meaningfully to public discourse and cross-cultural conversation. The imprint publishes paperback, eBook, and audiobook editions spanning literary fiction, children's stories, essays, historical narratives, criticism, and interdisciplinary works.At the core of the imprint is the belief that books shape the minds of the future.“Zürich has always been a meeting point for international creativity, culture, and intellectual exchange,” said co-founder and creative director of Constellate Publishing, Jill Fernandes. “We created Constellate Publishing to support writers and ideas that resonate across borders while contributing thoughtfully to contemporary cultural conversations.”Constellate Publishing operates through a collaborative, editorially focused model, working closely with authors from manuscript development to publication. The imprint places particular emphasis on intellectually ambitious works with lasting cultural relevance.In addition to traditional publishing, Constellate Publishing offers guided self-publishing and strategic editorial support for authors navigating the path from concept to finished book. Services include manuscript development, editing, publishing consultation, production, and design.“Our mission is to expand access to the publishing process for voices worldwide,” added Fernandes. “We believe publishing should be accessible so that innovative ideas, important narratives, and emerging voices can flourish.”The launch reflects Zürich’s growing international literary and creative presence while contributing to a broader movement toward globally accessible and culturally engaged independent publishing.Current and Forthcoming TitlesJill Blocker — "What Was Beautiful and Good" (2023); "Happily After Ever" (forthcoming 2026)Keith Roysdon — "That October" (2024); "Seven Angels" (forthcoming June 2026)Melanie Schuler — "You Know Everything: How to Remember, Wake Up and Embody YOU" (2025)Sonia Birrer — "Calinka" (forthcoming 2026/7)To submit a manuscript, please follow the submission instructions on the publisher’s website

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