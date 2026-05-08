Viral Alternative R&B Artist where.t.at Set to Make Rolling Loud Orlando Debut

where.t.at Rolling Loud flyer. Verizon Stage / DJ Venoms and Derrick Milano Experience set.

Breakout artist, where.t.at, who's single “she goes by.” is set to take the Verizon Stage at Rolling Loud during the DJ Five Venoms & Derrick Milano Experience.

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rising viral sensation where.t.at is officially set to make his debut at Rolling Loud in Orlando on Saturday, May 9, appearing on the Verizon Stage during the DJ Five Venoms and Derrick Milano Experience set.Known for his breakout viral hit “ she goes by. ,” where.t.at has rapidly become one of the internet’s most talked-about emerging artists. Blending haunting melodies, alternative R&B textures, and emotionally raw storytelling, the artist has sparked widespread conversation online — with fans questioning whether the vocals on the record are even human. They are. Every note, every word, every sonic choice on “she goes by.” is his own — a song rooted in the city of Denver, built entirely from his universe. It’s that unfiltered creative ownership that’s establishing where.t.at as one of music’s most intriguing new artists.Born Tommie and raised in Denver, Colorado, where.t.at’s journey into music was shaped by adversity, survival, and imagination. Growing up within the foster care system, he faced instability and poverty throughout his childhood. After losing his mother at just 14 years old, music and creativity became more than an outlet — they became a form of escape, healing, and identity.“Music gave me a place to exist, when it felt like the world had nowhere for me to go” mentioned where.t.at. “I don’t really have to reach for inspiration. I just turn what’s already there into something people can sit with.”Before stepping into the spotlight as an artist, where.t.at built a respected name for himself throughout the greater Denver nightlife scene as both a DJ and nightlife general manager. His ear for sound, crowd energy, and emotional atmosphere would later shape the moody sonic world fans now recognize in his music.“she goes by.” has since become an international breakout record, reaching Top 25 radio placement in Nigeria while accumulating more than 20 million combined streams and views across platforms. The momentum only continues to grow as the “she by goes. Remix” featuring KAYARCHON gains viral traction across TikTok and Instagram, inspiring millions of fan-created videos and online conversations.Fans attending Rolling Loud Orlando will finally have the opportunity to experience the mysterious artist live as his momentum continues to rise globally. With curiosity surrounding where.t.at continuing to grow online, many are calling his appearance one of the festival’s breakout performances to watch.As his fanbase expands worldwide, where.t.at continues to prove that authenticity, emotion, and originality still cut through the noise.

she goes by.

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