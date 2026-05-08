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The Business Research Company's The Antiparasitic Drugs Market is projected to grow to $36.13 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 7.4%

Expected to grow to $36.13 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The antiparasitic drugs sector has experienced notable growth recently, driven by various health challenges and evolving treatment approaches. As parasitic infections remain a global concern, this market is set to expand steadily in the coming years, supported by advances in medical therapies and growing awareness of animal health.

Antiparasitic Drugs Market Size and Projected Growth

The antiparasitic drugs market has witnessed significant expansion over the past years. It is projected to increase from $25.58 billion in 2025 to $27.18 billion in 2026, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%. This growth during the historical period is mainly due to the rising prevalence of parasitic diseases, limited availability of advanced antiparasitic medications in developing countries, continued use of monotherapy treatments, growing demand in veterinary care, and insufficient awareness about prevention methods. Looking ahead, the market is expected to reach $36.13 billion by 2030, with an accelerated CAGR of 7.4%. Key factors supporting this forecast include the adoption of combination therapies, innovations in precision medicine targeting parasitic infections, heightened focus on animal health and livestock protection, expansion into emerging markets, and the development of new drug delivery systems. Prominent trends shaping this future growth encompass rising parasitic infection rates, the creation of combination antiparasitic medications, broader applications in animal healthcare, increased preference for oral and injectable treatments, and the introduction of novel antiparasitic agents.

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Understanding Antiparasitic Drugs and Their Purpose

Antiparasitic drugs serve the essential function of treating infections caused by parasites that affect humans, animals, and plants. Parasites are organisms that live on or inside a host, deriving nutrients at the host’s expense and often causing harm. The primary role of these drugs is to either eradicate the parasites or inhibit their ability to multiply and survive within the host organism.

Key Factors Boosting Growth in the Antiparasitic Drugs Market

A major driver of market expansion is the rising incidence of vector-borne diseases. These illnesses are transmitted through bites from arthropods such as mosquitoes, ticks, and flies. Common examples include malaria, dengue, and yellow fever. Antiparasitic drugs are crucial in combating these diseases by targeting and eliminating the causative parasites. Several antiparasitic medications, including chloroquine, doxycycline, and atovaquone-proguanil, are frequently used for malaria treatment. For instance, in June 2024, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported over 9.7 million cases of dengue across the Americas from January to June 2024, more than doubling the 4.6 million cases recorded in 2023. In the United States, Puerto Rico alone accounted for 1,498 dengue cases, while 745 cases were identified among travelers returning from affected regions. This surge highlights how vector-borne diseases are significantly contributing to the demand for antiparasitic drugs.

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Regional Perspectives and Growth Patterns in the Antiparasitic Drugs Market

In 2025, North America held the leading position as the largest market for antiparasitic drugs. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to display the fastest growth rate during the forecast period. The market analysis encompasses key regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, offering a broad view of global market dynamics.

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