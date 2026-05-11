Powering a Greener Future: TWS Technology Recognized at the 2026 HKCT Business Award

Dr. Raymond Leung, founder of TWS Technology, accepts the 2026 HKCT Business Award, highlighting the company’s commitment to sustainable energy. TWS ESS Standard Product Matrix: High-performance energy storage with customizable solutions. Global TWS ESS project highlights: Driving industrial efficiency and energy security. TWS ESS: 8 GWh of capacity delivered globally, powering critical industries across 20+ countries.

TWS Technology wins 2026 HKCT Business Award, honoring 28 years of sustainable lithium-ion energy solutions across all-scenario global applications.

HONG KONG, CHINA, May 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- THE PRESTIGE OF INNOVATIONThe 2026 HKCT Business Award ceremony recently took place at the Ritz-Carlton Hong Kong, an event dedicated to honoring organizations that drive regional innovation and global economic growth. In a landscape increasingly defined by the transition to sustainable power, TWS Technology Limited (TWS Technology) emerged as a key honoree, receiving the Outstanding Portable Energy Product of the Year award. By securing this accolade, TWS Technology joins the ranks of prestigious past award recipients such as Dyson and Hang Seng Investment Management, further solidifying its reputation for excellence within the high-growth energy sector.ARCHITECTS OF ENERGY: THE 28-YEAR HERITAGEThis recognition marks a significant milestone in the company’s 28-year journey. Since its founding in 1998, Chairman and CEO Dr. Raymond Leung has focused on technical precision and specialized growth within the lithium-ion sector. Under his strategic leadership, TWS Technology has expanded from a local specialist into a global leader in comprehensive energy solutions. Throughout nearly three decades of evolution, the company has stayed committed to its core mission: to create a better life for people. This mission serves as the foundation for how the company approaches product design, manufacturing, and global community impact.A GLOBAL ECOSYSTEM OF RESEARCH AND PRODUCTIONThe ability to deliver advanced energy solutions rests on a robust team of 1,800 dedicated professionals and six world-class R&D centers. These centers are strategically located in Guangzhou, Nanjing, Huaibei, and Seoul in Asia; San Diego in North America; and Frankfurt in Europe. This global footprint allows TWS Technology to capture regional market trends and drive front-end technical innovation. This is supported by five advanced manufacturing bases in China (Guangzhou, Huaibei, Xuyi), Indonesia (Jakarta), and Thailand (Pathum Thani), ensuring stable and localized delivery to global clients.SOLUTIONS FOR DEMANDING PERFORMANCE: MPS AND ULTRAXELTWS Technology provides specialized energy through two key business units focused on industrial and technical limits. The Mobile Power Solutions (MPS) unit develops lithium-ion systems across six core markets: Industrial, Automotive, Motive Power, Automation, Healthcare, and Consumer. Products range from reliable off-the-shelf packs to fully customized systems engineered to exact specifications for critical applications.Supporting these systems is UltraXel, the cell business specializing in wide-temperature lithium-ion technology. Engineered for rugged industrial environments, UltraXel cells operate in extremes from minus 40 degrees Celsius to plus 85 degrees Celsius. This technology is vital for automotive electronics, defense systems, and medical equipment where stable power output and safety are non-negotiable, even under extreme heat or cold.REDEFINING THE MODERN LIFESTYLE: CBS AND ARKPAXIn the consumer and robotics space, TWS Technology translates its expertise into lifestyle and technical improvements. The 3C Battery Solutions (CBS) unit powers modern cordless lives, providing everything from high-performance energy solutions for humanoid robots to specialized power for robotic vacuum cleaners. By offering a variety of reference designs, CBS helps partners reduce design cycle times while maintaining high quality in household and intelligent robotics applications.Simultaneously, Arkpax has emerged as a premier brand for outdoor power. Inheriting 28 years of TWS heritage, Arkpax pioneered the world's first IP67-rated energy storage product. This redefines durability limits, ensuring that every outdoor adventure or professional off-grid project is powered without compromise, even in wet or rugged environments.A GLOBAL PORTFOLIO OF ENERGY STORAGE SUCCESS: TWS ESSThe company's ESS business unit provides large-scale energy storage for commercial, industrial, and utility sectors via advanced cabinets and containers. In East China, TWS ESS success includes a 123 MWh project for a large factory and a 450 MWh metallurgical facility system; both perform peak shaving and cut costs effectively. Reliability is further proven by a 180 MWh installation in Tibet, maintaining stable operations in sub-zero temperatures near Mount Everest for over three years.Internationally, TWS ESS addresses regional challenges with localized expertise. Key projects include a 2 MW / 6.7 MWh solar facility in Kagoshima, Japan, and industrial microgrids in the United States exceeding 7 MWh. From ruggedized systems for mining and ostrich farming in South Africa to corrosion-resistant installations in the Netherlands and the Balkans, TWS ensures operational security in the world's most demanding environments.LEADING THE GREEN MANUFACTURING REVOLUTIONSustainability is a cornerstone of the company’s operations. In 2026, its primary production facilities were officially recognized as National Green Factories. These efforts are quantified through rigorous international standards, including ISO 14064 greenhouse gas verification (certified by TUV Rheinland) and the ISO 50001 energy management system. By integrating solar-power technology, such as solar carports and LED energy-saving lighting, the company is proving that industrial growth and decarbonization can go hand-in-hand.INTERESTED IN KNOWING MORE? PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBSITES:TWS GROUP: www.tws.com TWS ESS: www.tws-bess.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.