The AI Book That Skips the Hype and Gets to What Matters

Minds We Create: AI and a Future Still Being Written — the debut book by Erik Bernath, available worldwide in ebook and paperback.

Published April 2026, Minds We Create is the AI book that asks honest questions — and doesn't flinch from the answers. Available worldwide now.

We are building systems we don't fully understand, deploying them faster than we can evaluate them, and debating the rules while the game is already in play.” — Erik Bernath

STRASBOURG, BAS-RHIN, FRANCE, May 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At a moment when artificial intelligence is reshaping industries, governments, and daily life faster than most people can follow, author and AI consultant Erik Bernath has published a book designed to close that gap. Minds We Create: AI and a Future Still Being Written is a clear-eyed, accessible guide to the technology that may define the next century — written for readers who want more than headlines.

The book covers the full arc of the AI challenge: how large language models actually work, why they fail in ways their creators didn't predict, what alignment and safety research is trying to solve, and who holds the levers of power over these systems. Drawing on historical analogies — from the Luddite movement to the story of drug regulator Frances Kelsey — Bernath grounds abstract technical concepts in stories that make the stakes concrete and the urgency real.

"We are building systems we don't fully understand, deploying them faster than we can evaluate them, and debating the rules while the game is already in play," said Bernath. "This book is for everyone who suspects that matters — and wants to know why."

Unlike much writing on AI, Minds We Create is neither a utopian pitch nor a doomsday warning. It examines AI safety, governance, and consciousness with intellectual honesty, acknowledging what researchers know, what they disagree about, and what remains genuinely open. Chapters address real incidents — military AI failures, algorithmic bias, jailbreaking, and the fragile international frameworks trying to manage a technology that respects no borders.

The book is structured to be read by anyone. No prior technical knowledge is assumed. Each chapter opens with a historical or real-world story before moving into the underlying concepts — making it equally useful for a policy professional trying to understand the technology they regulate, a student encountering AI safety for the first time, or a curious reader who simply wants to know what is actually going on beneath the surface of the AI debate.

Topics covered include:

- How neural networks learn — and what that process cannot guarantee

- Why AI systems pursue goals in unexpected and sometimes dangerous ways

- The alignment problem: what it is, why it is hard, and what researchers are doing about it

- Governance frameworks emerging at national and international level, including the EU AI Act

- AI consciousness and moral status — the questions the field is only beginning to ask

- Who controls frontier AI development, and what that concentration of power means

Minds We Create runs 218 pages and includes 22 chapters, a preface, acknowledgments, a full index, and a glossary of key terms. It is illustrated throughout with original digital artwork commissioned for each chapter.

The book is available worldwide in paperback ($16.99) and ebook (€9.99) formats via Amazon, Apple Books, Kobo, Barnes & Noble, Scribd, and other major retailers. A premium bundle — including EPUB, PDF, and a Reading Guide — is available exclusively through the author's website at €14.99. Review copies are available upon request.

About the Author

Erik Bernath is an author and AI consultant based in Strasbourg, France. He holds a Master's degree in Intelligence and Security Studies from Brunel University London and is affiliated with the Center for AI Safety, BlueDot Impact, and the European Network for AI Safety. His work sits at the intersection of AI safety, governance, and public understanding of emerging technology. His tagline: "Writing about AI before it writes about us."

More information is available at erikbernath.com.

Notes to Editors

Minds We Create: AI and a Future Still Being Written, first edition, 2026. 218 pages. ISBN: 978-615-82993-0-5.

Available in paperback (€2499) and ebook (€9.99) via Amazon KDP, Apple Books, Kobo, Barnes & Noble, Scribd, and direct at www.erikbernath.com.

A premium bundle (EPUB + PDF + Reading Guide) is available exclusively via the author's website at €14.99.

Review copies are available upon request.

The author is available for interview, comment, and speaking engagements on AI safety, governance, and the societal impact of artificial intelligence.

Press enquiries: erik@erikbernath.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.