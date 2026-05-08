Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,071 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 462,686 in the last 365 days.

Prime Minister Carney speaks with President of the Republic of Korea Lee Jae Myung

CANADA, July 5 - Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, spoke with the President of the Republic of Korea, Lee Jae Myung.

Building on last month’s successful Team Canada Trade Mission to Seoul, the leaders discussed the significant momentum in the relationship between Canada and the Republic of Korea.

Prime Minister Carney underlined Canada’s role as a stable, reliable, and predictable partner, noting opportunities to deepen ties across trade and investment, technology, and natural resources, including LNG and critical minerals.

The leaders underscored the impacts of the energy crisis in the Middle East. The Prime Minister reaffirmed Canada’s commitment to serving as a reliable energy security partner to Korea.

The Prime Minister and the President discussed efforts to strengthen security partnerships, building on the Security and Defence Cooperation Partnership established between the two leaders last October.

Prime Minister Carney looks forward to hosting President Lee for a visit in the future.

The leaders agreed to remain in close contact.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Prime Minister Carney speaks with President of the Republic of Korea Lee Jae Myung

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.