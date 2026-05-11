Robotimize and Hasba Medik Introduce HandVivante™ MirrorHand to Malaysia’s Occupational Therapy Community at MOTNC 2026

Hasba Medik presents HandVivante™ MirrorHand to OT practitioners at MOTNC 2026. MOTNC 2026, Malaysia's premier platform for occupational therapy innovation. HandVivante™ MirrorHand by Robotimize Group, a robotic mirror therapy system enabling synchronised bimanual upper limb rehabilitation for stroke and neurological recovery. VivantePlexus™: Robotimize Group's integrated rehabilitation ecosystem connecting modular technologies across upper limb, lower limb, and neurological recovery domains. Robotimize: Tech For Care. Advancing intelligent neurorehabilitation robotics and digital neurotechnologies across global rehabilitation markets.

HandVivante™ MirrorHand was presented to practitioners at MOTNC 2026, highlighting the role of robotic mirror therapy in functional upper-limb rehabilitation.

MOTNC 2026 reinforces our belief that upper-limb rehabilitation must combine robotic precision with occupational therapy’s functional expertise.” — Kerry Guo, Founder and CEO, Robotimize Group

MALAYSIA, May 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Robotimize Group, a Singapore-headquartered rehabilitation technology company specialising in intelligent rehabilitation robotics and digital neurotechnologies, has supported Hasba Medik at the Malaysian Occupational Therapists National Conference 2026, where HandVivante™ MirrorHand and the broader VivantePlexus™ rehabilitation ecosystem were introduced to Malaysia’s occupational therapy community.Held at Hotel Perdana, Kota Bharu, Kelantan, MOTNC 2026 brought together occupational therapy practitioners, educators, researchers, policymakers, and students under the theme “Transforming Practice, Empowering Communities: The Future of Occupational Therapy.” As Platinum Sponsor, Hasba Medik used the conference platform to engage clinicians and professional stakeholders on how emerging rehabilitation technologies can support functional recovery, clinical productivity, and more structured delivery of upper-limb therapy.At the centre of the showcase was HandVivante™ MirrorHand, Robotimize Group’s robotic mirror therapy system for upper-limb rehabilitation. The system is designed to support synchronised bilateral hand movement, allowing the unaffected hand to guide assisted movement in the affected hand through a master-slave control mechanism. By combining robotic guidance with task-oriented practice, HandVivante™ MirrorHand is intended to help clinicians deliver more structured, engaging, and functionally relevant rehabilitation sessions for patients recovering from stroke and other neurological conditions.The introduction of HandVivante™ MirrorHand at MOTNC 2026 was particularly relevant to occupational therapy practice because upper-limb recovery is central to daily independence. Hand and finger function affect a person’s ability to perform essential activities such as grasping objects, holding utensils, managing personal care, writing, dressing, and participating in meaningful routines. For occupational therapists, technologies that support repeated, purposeful, and task-oriented practice can play an important role when they are integrated appropriately into clinical reasoning and patient-centred therapy planning.“MOTNC 2026 reinforced that the future of upper-limb rehabilitation must be built around function, evidence, and clinical relevance,” said Kerry Guo, Founder and CEO of Robotimize Group. “HandVivante™ MirrorHand reflects our belief that rehabilitation robotics should not replace therapists, but should help them deliver more precise, intensive, and meaningful practice. Occupational therapists understand functional recovery better than anyone, and this makes MOTNC a highly important platform for introducing robotic mirror therapy in Malaysia.”Mirror therapy has long been used in neurorehabilitation as a technique that uses visual feedback from the unaffected limb to support motor relearning of the affected limb. HandVivante™ MirrorHand builds on this concept by introducing robotic assistance, bilateral movement synchronisation, and structured task practice into the therapy process. The platform is designed to support real object manipulation, guided hand opening and closing, grasping activities, and coordinated bilateral movement patterns that align with the functional priorities commonly addressed in occupational therapy.For clinicians, the value of such technology lies not only in the device itself, but in how it can be incorporated into therapy workflows. Robotic mirror therapy may help therapists increase the amount of guided practice within a session, provide more consistent movement support, and create a more engaging training environment for patients who may otherwise struggle to initiate or sustain voluntary hand movement. When implemented responsibly, such systems can complement therapist-led care by supporting repetition, motivation, and measurable progression.The collaboration between Robotimize Group and Hasba Medik is designed to address this implementation challenge. Hasba Medik brings deep local market knowledge, longstanding relationships across Malaysian healthcare institutions, and experience in prosthetics, orthotics, and rehabilitation technology. Through its role as Robotimize Group’s strategic partner in Malaysia, Hasba Medik is positioned to support not only product access, but also clinical training, user education, technical service, and long-term adoption.“Introducing advanced rehabilitation technology into clinical practice requires much more than placing a device in a facility,” said Even Koh, Group General Manager of Robotimize Group. “It requires training, workflow understanding, aftersales support, and a partner who understands the healthcare environment. Hasba Medik brings that local expertise, and this is why our collaboration is important for building sustainable access to robotic mirror therapy across Malaysia.”At MOTNC 2026, the engagement with occupational therapy practitioners focused on the practical relevance of HandVivante™ MirrorHand in upper-limb rehabilitation. Discussions centred on how robotic mirror therapy can support functional task training, how therapists may integrate device-assisted practice into treatment planning, and how objective and structured training approaches may contribute to more consistent rehabilitation delivery. These conversations reflected the wider MOTNC theme of transforming practice and empowering communities through innovation, collaboration, and evidence-informed care.Robotimize Group also presented HandVivante™ MirrorHand as part of VivantePlexus™, its integrated rehabilitation technology ecosystem. VivantePlexus™ connects modular solutions across upper-limb rehabilitation, lower-limb rehabilitation, gait training, cycling-based therapy, functional stimulation, and neurological recovery. The ecosystem approach reflects Robotimize Group’s broader objective of helping rehabilitation providers move beyond isolated devices towards more connected, adaptive, and patient-centred rehabilitation pathways.For Malaysia, this ecosystem perspective is especially important. As healthcare systems respond to ageing populations, neurological disease burden, workforce constraints, and increasing demand for community-based rehabilitation, rehabilitation providers will need technologies that can be deployed sustainably across different care settings. Hospital-based rehabilitation, outpatient therapy, step-down care, and community rehabilitation all require tools that are practical, clinically relevant, and supported by local expertise.HandVivante™ MirrorHand is not positioned as a stand-alone solution to these challenges. Rather, it is one component within a broader rehabilitation strategy that combines therapist expertise, patient engagement, structured practice, data-informed decision-making, and long-term implementation support. This balanced approach is central to Robotimize Group’s philosophy of “Tech For Care,” where technology is developed and deployed to strengthen, rather than displace, the human expertise at the centre of rehabilitation.“The strength of rehabilitation technology should be measured by how well it serves clinicians and patients in real settings,” said Prof. Denny Oetomo, Co-Founder and CTO of Robotimize Group. “For upper-limb rehabilitation, the challenge is not only to create sophisticated robotics, but to ensure that the technology supports meaningful movement, functional training, and clinical decision-making. The occupational therapy community brings exactly the kind of functional and evidence-oriented perspective needed to guide responsible adoption.”The presentation of HandVivante™ MirrorHand at MOTNC 2026 marks another step in Robotimize Group and Hasba Medik’s continuing effort to expand access to advanced rehabilitation solutions in Malaysia. Both organisations will continue working with healthcare institutions, rehabilitation departments, occupational therapists, and clinical stakeholders to support education, demonstration, implementation, and technical readiness.For Hasba Medik, the collaboration with Robotimize Group reflects a strategic expansion from prosthetics and orthotics into broader rehabilitation technology. This evolution aligns with the growing need for integrated rehabilitation solutions that can support patients across different stages of recovery. By combining its local clinical relationships with Robotimize Group’s rehabilitation robotics portfolio, Hasba Medik aims to help Malaysian healthcare providers access technologies that are both internationally developed and locally supported.For Robotimize Group, Malaysia is an important market within its regional growth strategy. The company sees Southeast Asia as a critical region for rehabilitation innovation because of its demographic profile, rising demand for neurological and musculoskeletal rehabilitation, and increasing interest in technology-enabled care. Through partnerships such as Hasba Medik, Robotimize Group aims to build market access models that are clinically credible, service-oriented, and responsive to the realities of healthcare delivery.The company emphasised that successful adoption will require continued dialogue with occupational therapists and other rehabilitation professionals. Technology must be evaluated not only for engineering performance, but also for usability, patient suitability, therapist acceptance, safety, workflow integration, and long-term serviceability. MOTNC 2026 provided a valuable opportunity for these conversations to begin within a professional community that is central to functional rehabilitation.Robotimize Group and Hasba Medik will continue to support clinical engagement following the conference, including product education, site discussions, implementation planning, and training support for interested rehabilitation providers. The goal is to ensure that robotic mirror therapy is introduced in a way that is clinically responsible, operationally realistic, and aligned with the needs of Malaysian patients and therapists.“MOTNC 2026 was not just an exhibition opportunity,” added Kerry Guo. “It was a chance to listen to the occupational therapy community, understand their priorities, and build the foundation for long-term collaboration. We are grateful to Hasba Medik for leading this important engagement in Malaysia, and we look forward to supporting clinicians who are exploring how robotic mirror therapy can contribute to better rehabilitation practice.”As Malaysia’s rehabilitation landscape continues to evolve, Robotimize Group and Hasba Medik believe that the future of care will depend on strong collaboration between technology developers, local implementation partners, clinicians, educators, and healthcare institutions. The introduction of HandVivante™ MirrorHand at MOTNC 2026 reflects this shared commitment: to make advanced rehabilitation technologies more accessible, more functional, and more connected to the realities of patient recovery.About Hasba MedikHasba Medik is a Malaysian medical device company specialising in prosthetics, orthotics, and rehabilitation technologies. With longstanding relationships across healthcare institutions in Malaysia, Hasba Medik supports clinical access to advanced technologies through distribution, product education, implementation support, and technical service. Through its strategic partnership with Robotimize Group, Hasba Medik is expanding access to rehabilitation robotics and related technologies for Malaysian healthcare providers.About Robotimize GroupRobotimize Group is a Singapore-headquartered health technology company specialising in intelligent rehabilitation robotics and digital neurotechnologies. Through its VivantePlexus™ ecosystem and ACE™ strategic partnerships portfolio, Robotimize Group develops and delivers solutions that support motor, cognitive, and neurological rehabilitation across clinical and community settings. With operations in Singapore, Malaysia, and international partner markets, Robotimize Group is focused on making rehabilitation more adaptive, connected, and accessible.For more information, visit: www.robotimize.tech Media Contact:Jerry HongRobotimize Group+60 11-1224 1674

Robotimize's HandVivante™ MirrorHand

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