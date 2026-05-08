Beyond the Gate: Soldier Takes Part in High-Flying, 200-Year Japanese Tradition

ZAMA, Japan – From participating in park clean-ups and volunteering to give English lessons to holding the rope of an airborne, 14-square-meter giant kite, Spc. Anthony Reyes is proof that being stationed in Japan is about more than just the mission. It’s about becoming part of the community.

On May 4, Reyes, assigned to the 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, participated in the giant kite festival co-hosted by the cities of Zama and Sagamihara at the Sagami River near Camp Zama.

While U.S. Army Garrison Japan leadership celebrated the partnership with local mayors, Reyes was on the ground, literally learning the ropes of a tradition that dates back more than two centuries.

The giant kites are crafted from bamboo and handmade Japanese paper. The largest kites stand 48 feet tall and weigh more than 2,000 pounds. To see one take flight is a feat of pure teamwork, requiring 100 people to pull a 600-foot rope in perfect synchronization.

Harvesting Friendship Camp Zama’s connection to its surrounding community runs deep. As part of the installation’s ongoing collaboration with its neighboring cities, one local team works with the USAG Japan commander every November to harvest bamboo from on Camp Zama to be used in building the kites’ frames.

For Reyes, the best part of the day was seeing the finished kite up close and actually being part of the team that got the kite in the air.

“It was pretty intimidating at first, watching the older Japanese men, because they work so fast,” Reyes said. “But I love coming out to the community. The people are very friendly here.”

Reyes said he tries to seize every opportunity to volunteer or interact with the community outside the installation, adding that when he does, he feels rewarded beyond his expectations.