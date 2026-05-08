From Iconic Expeditions to Modern Mobility as FREELANDER Reinvents the Spirit of Land Rover DNA

Land Rover Freelander FREELANDER

A new generation of British premium intelligent all-terrain mobility inspired by heritage, exploration, and globally connected experiences

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, May 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- FREELANDER is entering a new era where the spirit of exploration that once defined some of Britain’s most iconic Land Rover SUVs is being reimagined through intelligent technology, premium experiences, and globally connected mobility. While the automotive industry continues to evolve toward electrification and digital ecosystems, FREELANDER is preserving the adventurous Land Rover DNA that originally made it one of the world’s most recognizable SUV nameplates.First launched in 1997, the original Land Rover Freelander introduced an entirely new concept to the automotive market. At the time, consumers were largely choosing between rugged off-road vehicles designed for extreme terrain or traditional passenger cars focused mainly on urban driving. FREELANDER changed that balance by successfully combining authentic all-terrain capability with premium comfort, versatility, and everyday usability.The impact was immediate. Between 1997 and 2002, the Land Rover Freelander became Europe’s best-selling SUV for five consecutive years and helped pioneer what later became known globally as the urban off-road SUV segment. The vehicle also became closely associated with Land Rover’s adventure culture and global exploration, including its role as the official vehicle of the 1998 Camel Trophy where it led the French team to victory.Today, FREELANDER is evolving far beyond its original role.Officially introduced during the Night of FREELANDER at the IBS (Chery International Business Summit), the brand is now positioned as a British premium intelligent all-terrain brand developed through the collaboration between Jaguar Land Rover and Chery. Rather than revisiting the past, FREELANDER is transforming Land Rover DNA into a new global mobility vision shaped by intelligent technology, connected experiences, and modern luxury expectations.The philosophy behind the new FREELANDER generation is built around three defining pillars: British Craftsmanship, Smart Confidence, and All-Terrain Freedom. Together, these pillars reflect how premium mobility is increasingly being defined not only by performance or heritage, but by adaptability, emotional connection, and intelligent interaction.Design continues to play a central role in preserving the brand’s identity. Led by Phil Simmons, who was deeply involved in the creation of the original FREELANDER and the third-generation Range Rover, the new design language retains signature British SUV elements while introducing a cleaner and more futuristic aesthetic.Recognizable features including the iconic triangle window, castle-style body proportions, dual-peak hood, commander seating position, and interlocking headlights all contribute to a design language that balances heritage with innovation.Inside the cabin, FREELANDER introduces a more immersive and digitally integrated experience designed for modern users. The FREELANDER 8 features panoramic displays, intelligent cockpit technology, advanced interaction systems, and second-row zero-gravity seating designed to enhance long-distance comfort. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8295 chip, the intelligent cockpit supports up to eight displays simultaneously while enabling highly responsive interaction and immersive rendering systems.Technology also plays a major role in shaping the vehicle’s driving experience. FREELANDER integrates L2+ intelligent driving systems and Advanced VPD parking functionality in selected markets, allowing the vehicle to perform advanced parking and summon functions through intelligent interaction systems.At the same time, the brand continues to preserve one of its most important foundations: authentic all-terrain capability.The i-ATS Intelligent All-Terrain System supports up to nine terrain modes covering snow, mud, sand, wading, rock, economy, comfort, sport, and expert environments. Combined with dual-chamber air suspension, advanced damping systems, rear e-LSD functionality, and intelligent terrain management, the vehicle is engineered to transition seamlessly between luxury urban mobility and demanding outdoor environments.Beyond the vehicle itself, FREELANDER is positioning itself as a globally ambitious premium mobility brand. Over the next five years, the company plans to launch six new SUV models while expanding into more than 90 countries with over 1,100 showrooms worldwide.The Middle East has already been confirmed as FREELANDER’s first international strategic market, reflecting the region’s growing importance within the global premium automotive industry and its increasing demand for intelligent luxury mobility experiences.More importantly, FREELANDER’s transformation reflects a broader shift taking place across the automotive world itself. Exploration today is no longer defined only by physical destinations or difficult terrain. Modern exploration is increasingly connected to intelligent ecosystems, emotional experiences, seamless technology integration, and the freedom to move effortlessly between different environments and lifestyles.More than two decades after helping redefine the SUV market for the first time, FREELANDER is once again positioning itself at the center of a new mobility era.This is not simply the return of an iconic nameplate. It is the evolution of Land Rover DNA into a new global language for intelligent all-terrain exploration.

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