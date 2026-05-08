Mayor's Cup Flag Football Tournament to take place June 6, 2026

Mayor Michelle Wu and the Boston Parks and Recreation Department today announced that registration is open for the second annual Mayor’s Cup Flag Football Tournament, offering young athletes across the city a new way to compete, build skills, and have fun this summer.

The tournament will take place Saturday, June 6, at West Roxbury High School Athletic Fields, 1205 VFW Parkway, West Roxbury.

Flag football is a fast-growing, non-contact version of traditional football that is an accessible and inclusive option for youth of all skill levels. With rising popularity across the country, the Mayor’s Cup Flag Football Tournament offers Boston youth a chance to get in the game and experience the excitement firsthand.

Teams will compete in five divisions: boys 8 & under, boys 10 & under, boys 12 & under, boys 15 & under, and girls high school division.

Team registration is open now through Sunday, May 31. Interested teams can register online at boston.gov/parks-sports. For more information, contact Woodley Auguste at woodley.auguste@boston.gov or (617) 961-3084.

To stay up to date on news, events, and improvements in Boston parks visit boston.gov/parks, call (617) 635-4505, join our email list, and follow our social channels @bostonparksdept on Facebook and Instagram, and @parks.boston.gov on Bluesky.

register now

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