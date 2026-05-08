Ahmed Al Maghribi Perfumes Marks Eid Al Adha With Luxury Fragrances & Exclusive Gift Sets

Luxury perfume brand Ahmed Al Maghribi to Unveil “The Essence of Giving” This Eid Al Adha, Reimagining Luxury Fragrance Gifting Across the GCC

DUBAI, EMIRATE, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, May 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Eid Al Adha stands as a powerful reminder of giving, gratitude, and sacrifice. It is a time when gestures carry meaning and gifts reflect emotion. This year, Ahmed Al Maghribi Perfumes channels that spirit into a bold new campaign, “The Essence of Giving,” turning fragrance into a deeper expression of connection, identity, and celebration.The UAE-founded luxury perfume brand is set to redefine Eid Gifting across the region with a campaign built on purpose, precision, and cultural resonance. Designed for one of the most significant moments in the Islamic calendar, the initiative brings together curated gift sets, exclusive seasonal offers, and new fragrance launches that aim to reshape how people choose and share scent during Eid Al Adha.Rooted in the emotional significance of Eid gifting, the campaign will spotlight luxury as something deeply personal. Where every fragrance becomes more than a present, but a lasting gesture of thought, identity, and celebration.Timed for the Hajj and Eid Al Adha season, “The Essence of Giving” will bring together the richness of Arabian perfumery with a modern luxury retail experience. Blending heritage, craftsmanship, and digital convenience for customers shopping both in-store and online.“Eid Al Adha has always been one of the most meaningful gifting moments in our culture, and fragrance has always held a special place in that tradition,” said a spokesperson for Ahmed Al Maghribi Perfumes. “With The Essence of Giving, we are reimagining that tradition for today’s customer — making luxury gifting more meaningful, more accessible, and more memorable across every touchpoint.”Ahmed Al Maghribi Perfumes has spent over three decades building a legacy in traditional Arabian perfumery, becoming a trusted name in oud, bakhoor, attars, and long lasting perfumes . With more than 190 stores across the GCC and availability in over 100 countries, the brand continues to expand its global presence while staying deeply rooted in Gulf fragrance culture.The campaign will introduce a carefully curated Eid selection, including signature fragrances, Hajj-focused gift boxes, and new releases designed to elevate the gifting experience. Supported by a refined retail and online journey, customers can discover and buy perfume online with confidence, backed by the credibility of a globally recognized luxury perfume brand.More than a seasonal initiative, “The Essence of Giving” signals a larger direction for Ahmed Al Maghribi Perfumes. One that prioritizes emotional value, accessibility, and cultural relevance. As the brand continues to grow, it remains committed to transforming everyday fragrance into a meaningful ritual.As anticipation builds for the campaign reveal, Ahmed Al Maghribi Perfumes is poised to make this Hajj and Eid Al Adha not just a season of celebration, but an occasion of elevated gifting.About Ahmed Al Maghribi PerfumesAhmed Al Maghribi Perfumes is a UAE-founded luxury fragrance house specializing in traditional Arabian perfumery, including perfumes, attars, concentrated oils, bakhoor, and home fragrances. Established over 26 years ago, the brand has grown into one of the most trusted and beloved traditional Arabic perfume houses in the Middle East. With more than 190 stores across the GCC and distribution in over 100 countries worldwide, Ahmed Al Maghribi Perfumes is known for blending traditional Gulf fragrance heritage with modern craftsmanship to create distinctive scent experiences for a global audience. Today, the brand continues to expand its international footprint across Europe, Asia, and beyond, while remaining rooted in the artistry and authenticity of Arabian perfumery.

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