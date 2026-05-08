Newtimes Hair Opens Larger Walnut Showroom and Warehouse for West Coast Hair Professionals

The expanded Walnut location gives West Coast hair professionals more space to compare systems, check local inventory, get appointment-based wholesale support

WALNUT, CA, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Newtimes Hair has moved its California branch to a larger warehouse and showroom in Walnut, California, giving West Coast hair professionals more space to view products, compare systems, and work with local inventory in person.The new California branch is located at 671 Brea Canyon Road, Suite 3, Walnut, CA 91789.Newtimes Hair operates two branches in the United States: one in California and one in Florida. The Florida branch continues to serve East Coast professionals, while the relocated California branch now supports West Coast partners from a larger space.The move was made for a practical reason: hair professionals often need to see a product before they can make a confident decision for their clients. Photos can help. Videos can help. But hair, rather inconveniently, is still a three-dimensional thing.A product image may show color, length, or general style. It does not always show how thin a base feels, how density looks under normal lighting, how a system moves, or whether a shade will still make sense after a client says, “I want it natural, but also fuller, but not too full.”That is where in-person comparison becomes useful.“Professionals ask very specific questions, because their clients ask very specific questions,” said Jeff Gao, Newtimes Hair CEO. “A stylist may say, ‘I have a client who wants a natural hairline, but they are nervous about the base showing.’ A hair replacement specialist may ask, ‘Can I compare a lace base and a skin base side by side before I recommend one?’ Or someone may simply say, ‘I need to know what is actually available right now, because my client appointment is not waiting for international shipping.’ Those are real conversations, and the new space gives us a better way to have them.”The new Walnut location includes an expanded showroom and a larger storage area. It is designed for hair replacement centers, specialty hair solution studios, salons, extension professionals, and wholesale hair system providers who want to evaluate products in person before placing orders.For many professionals, choosing a hair system is not just a purchasing decision. It affects the consultation, the installation, the client’s comfort, and the final result. The wrong base, density, color, or texture can turn a simple appointment into a long explanation nobody wanted to give.The new showroom gives visitors room to compare systems side by side, check construction details, feel different base materials, review available inventory, and talk through client needs with the Newtimes Hair team.“In this business, the small details are not small,” Gao added. “A professional may be looking at the softness of the hair, the knotting, the movement, the color blend, or how the base looks under everyday lighting. These are the details that help a stylist or hair replacement provider feel prepared when the client is sitting in the chair. Nobody wants to make that decision by squinting at a photo and hoping for the best.”The larger California branch also gives Newtimes Hair more room for U.S. inventory on the West Coast. According to the company, the expanded space will help support professional partners who rely on local stock, wholesale service, and appointment-based product viewing.The company said the goal of the move is not to create a showroom that feels overly formal or difficult to access. Instead, the space is intended to be useful for working professionals who need clear answers, practical comparisons, and product options they can evaluate before bringing them into client services.“Sometimes a visitor comes in with a very clear idea of what they want,” a representative said. “Other times, they walk in and say, ‘Here is the kind of client I serve, here are the problems I keep running into, and here is what I wish I could offer.’ That is when the showroom becomes more than a display area. It becomes a place to compare, ask questions, and make better decisions.”The California branch is now open for visits by appointment. Professionals can schedule a visit to view hair systems, wigs, toppers, hair extensions , and other products, as well as discuss local stock and wholesale support.Newtimes Hair California Branch671 Brea Canyon Road, Suite 3Walnut, CA 91789Newtimes Hair provides hair systems, wigs, toppers, and hair extensions for salons, hair replacement centers, specialty hair studios, and professional wholesale partners. With U.S. branches in California and Florida, the company supports professional buyers on both coasts with access to local inventory, product viewing, and wholesale support.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.