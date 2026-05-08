EGLE staffers: protecting Michigan’s environment and public health

As part of Public Service Recognition Week, MI Environment is highlighting the work of the more than 1,600 scientists, engineers, environmental specialists, and web, communications, events, and administrative support staff who protect Michigan’s air, land, water, energy, and climate every day at the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE).

The week’s purpose is to honor those who serve the public to make Michiganders’ lives safer, stronger, and healthy every day.

“Every day, EGLE employees bring dedication, expertise, and heart to our mission, and this week is designed to highlight that commitment, strengthen connections, and give everyone a moment to feel appreciated,” said EGLE Director Phil Roos.

Here’s are four snapshots of the EGLE team: