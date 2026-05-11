SupperClub and Visa launch new "Premium Dining Edition" for Visa infinite Cardholders. Muna Mustafa and Mehreen Omar, Co-Founders of SupperClub Middle East Lena Zurkiya, Head of Consumer Products & Solutions, CEMEA at Visa

The new premium dining benefit spans 13 countries and delivers exclusive privileges to Visa Infinite, Visa Infinite Privilege, and Visa Private cardholders.

Premium Dining Edition represents the next chapter in our strategic partnership with Visa. We are proud to expand our platform internationally and deliver world-class experiences to Visa cardholders.” — Mehreen Omar

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, May 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SupperClub, the Dubai-founded premium dining and lifestyle membership platform, has unveiled Premium Dining Edition by SupperClub, a new global offering created in collaboration with Visa.

The launch marks a significant international expansion of SupperClub’s hospitality platform, extending curated dining privileges across 13 key markets, including the United Kingdom, France, Italy, Singapore, Jordan, Egypt, Turkey, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman, the United Arab Emirates, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The programme includes at least 20 participating restaurants in each country, with more than 35 venues across the United Arab Emirates and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. In addition, Dubai-based offers will be accessible to Visa Infinite cardholders globally.

Premium Dining Edition by SupperClub provides eligible Visa Infinite, Visa Infinite Privilege, and Visa Private cardholders across the Central and Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa (CEMEA) region with an exclusive portfolio of fine dining destinations, including the likes of Labyrinth and Pangium in Singapore; COYA and Mimi Mei Fair in Dubai; Beefbar in Riyadh; Muse by Tom Aikens and The Corinthia in London; La Grande Cascade in Paris; Ristorante Iacobucci in Bologna; and Doney in Rome. Cardholders can enjoy a range of venue-specific benefits, from complimentary welcome beverages, starters or desserts to special dining offers and bespoke experiential elements tailored to each country. Access is delivered seamlessly through the Visa Airport Companion App, ensuring a frictionless discovery and booking journey.

The launch of Premium Dining Edition builds on the success of SupperClub’s existing collaboration with Visa in the GCC and reflects the growing demand among affluent consumers for thoughtful, experience-led lifestyle privileges that combine value with discretion and ease of access.

Founded in Dubai by entrepreneurs Mehreen Omar and Muna Mustafa, SupperClub was created with a shared passion to redefine access to premium dining. The platform replaces traditional, cumbersome redemption models with curated, dignified hospitality benefits, offering an elite collection of restaurants and exclusive experiences. SupperClub has solidified its position within the membership dining community and established itself as a trusted partner to leading financial institutions and hospitality brands across major international cities.

Mehreen Omar, Co-Founder of SupperClub, said: “Following the success of our flagship initiative, Premium Dining Edition represents the next chapter in our partnership with Visa. We are proud to expand our platform internationally and deliver world-class experiences to Visa cardholders.”

Lena Zurkiya, Head of Consumer Products & Solutions, CEMEA at Visa, commented: “Premium cardholders increasingly expect experiences that are seamless and differentiated. This collaboration with SupperClub reflects our focus on delivering added value in ways that are meaningful to our clients and their customers, while continuing to strengthen the everyday benefits associated with Visa’s premium offerings.”

Eligible Visa cardholders can enjoy unlimited access and discounts to dining offers, seamless digital booking, automatic application of benefits at participating venues, and member support via integrated digital channels.

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