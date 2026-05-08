Toma Regional Center Files I-956F for a Senior Loan Residential Project in the Los Angeles Metro Area

We are offering a one-of-a-kind project in the EB-5 industry that allows EB-5 funds to participate in the loan together with the senior construction lender...” — Thomas Lee

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Toma Regional Center (“Toma”), announces the submission of Form I-956F for its latest project in the greater Los Angeles Metropolitan Area.Haven Residences project is a modern, 248-unit mixed-use multi-family apartment community located in Rancho Cucamonga, within the greater Los Angeles metropolitan area. The project qualifies as a high-unemployment Targeted Employment Area (TEA), enabling eligible EB-5 investors to participate at the reduced $800,000 investment threshold. Construction began in 2024, with completion anticipated in the latter half of 2026 and full lease-up throughout 2027. Jobs have already been created through the project's ongoing construction and development activities, further supporting USCIS requirements for job creation under the EB-5 program.A standout feature of this offering is its innovative capital structure: the project is fully capitalized, and EB-5 funds will participate alongside the senior construction lender in a senior secured mortgage position. This arrangement provides EB-5 investors with enhanced security, as their capital is protected through the senior secured position and professional construction management oversight.“We are offering a one-of-a-kind project in the EB-5 industry that allows EB-5 funds to participate in the loan together with the senior construction lender,” said Thomas Lee, CEO of Toma. “This allows EB-5 investors to have the highest security for their investment with proper construction management.” Toma remains committed to delivering high-quality investment opportunities that prioritize investor immigration success, capital preservation, and meaningful economic contributions to Southern California communities.About Toma Regional CenterToma Regional Center, LLC is a USCIS-approved EB-5 Regional Center with designation across Southern California. Toma focuses on partnering with reputable developers and lenders to create secure, job-creating projects that support immigrant investor families and local economies. For more information about the project or to explore EB-5 investment opportunities with Toma Regional Center, please visit www.tomaeb5.com

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