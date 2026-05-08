Top lithium ion battery manufacturers

Leading lithium battery manufacturer with 15+ years of R&D. LiTrue delivers custom, high-performance battery packs for UAVs, agricultural machinery, and UPS.

GERMANY, May 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- LiTrue Power Technologies Co., Ltd., a specialized lithium battery manufacturer and energy solutions provider, today announced its expanded capabilities in delivering high-performance lithium-ion cells and custom battery packs to meet the growing global demand for robust industrial power.As industries rapidly transition toward electrification, the need for reliable, high-density power sources has never been more critical. Backed by over 15 years of dedicated engineering expertise and state-of-the-art automated production lines, LiTrue Power Technologies positions itself at the forefront of this transition, delivering industry-leading safety, consistency, and performance in every cell and pack produced.Unlike off-the-shelf battery suppliers, LiTrue operates as a comprehensive engineering partner. The company provides tailored OEM and ODM solutions designed to perform under rigorous conditions. Their advanced product portfolio includes ultra-high C-rate LiPo batteries optimized for the demanding flight times and payload requirements of commercial Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), highly robust battery systems engineered to withstand the harsh environments of agricultural machinery, and ultra-reliable lithium power sources designed for critical Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) backup systems."Our mission as a leading lithium battery manufacturer is to bridge the gap between innovative engineering and real-world industrial challenges," said [Spokesperson Name, e.g., Mok, Technical Director] at LiTrue Power Technologies. "We understand that our clients in the drone, agriculture, and energy sectors cannot compromise on safety or consistency. Our automated production and 15-plus years of R&D ensure that every custom battery pack we design delivers peak performance precisely when it matters most."LiTrue commitment to quality control and continuous R&D allows the company to support diverse international markets, offering scalable solutions from rapid prototyping to high-volume automated manufacturing.Businesses seeking a reliable manufacturing partner for upcoming commercial projects or those looking to upgrade their current energy storage systems are encouraged to explore LiTrue’s diverse range of products and solutions.For more information, technical specifications, or to discuss a customized battery project, visit the LiTrue Power Technologies website or contact the engineering team directly.About LiTrueLiTrue specializes in the R&D and manufacturing of high-performance lithium-ion cells and custom battery packs. Backed by 15+ years of engineering expertise and automated production lines, the company delivers industry-leading safety and consistency. The engineering team provides tailored OEM/ODM solutions across multiple sectors, including commercial UAVs, agricultural machinery, and reliable UPS backup systems.

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