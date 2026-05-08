County real property tax sale set for Tuesday, May 19, 2026

The County of Maui Department of Finance will be holding a real property tax sale on Tuesday, May 19, 2026, and will continue the sale on Wednesday, May 20, 2026, if necessary. The sale will auction off properties that have been delinquent for three or more years and have received their final notice of tax sale.

The tax sale will be held at the Kīhei Community Center, 303 E. Līpoa St., Kīhei. Doors will open at 8:30 a.m., with the auction beginning at 9:30 a.m.

As of today, May 7, there are four properties scheduled to be sold at the tax sale. Properties may still be removed from the tax sale list if all taxes, penalties, interest and costs have been paid in full prior to auctioning the parcel.

Each parcel will be offered at the upset price -- which represents the delinquent real property taxes, penalty, interest and costs associated with the tax sale -- and sold to the highest bidder with a certified or cashier’s check.

Bidders must register and verify funds at the tax sale, prior to the start of the auction. Representatives or agents of others will be required to provide notarized documents showing such authorization to bid on behalf of parties they represent.

More information on the tax sale, including a list of the properties being sold and Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs), may be found on the County Department of Finance Treasury Division Real Property Tax Collections webpage: www.mauicounty.gov/rpt (select Delinquent Tax Accounts).

The list of properties has also been posted at the County Service Center in Kahului; County Kalana O Maui building in Wailuku; Hoapili Hale (state Judiciary building) in Wailuku; Molokaʻi Real Property Tax Office; and Lānaʻi Senior Center.

For more information, call the County Department of Finance Treasury Division Real Property Tax Collections office at (808) 270-7697.