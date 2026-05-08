Deputy Minister Samantha Graham-Maré engages municipalities on Energy Efficiency and Demand Side Management Programme

Yesterday, the Deputy Minister of Electricity and Energy, Samantha Graham-Maré, engaged sixty-one municipalities regarding the grant aimed at the implementation of Energy Efficiency and Demand Side Management (EEDSM) measures in municipal infrastructure. An allocation of R 256 212 000 has been made available for the 2026/27 financial year.

Addressing Mayors, Members of the Mayoral Committee (MMC) and Municipal Managers during an online engagement, the Deputy Minister expressed her appreciation for municipalities actively seeking to ensure their buildings and infrastructure are energy efficient.

The allocated grant is to support municipalities in accelerating the adoption of energy-efficient technologies and demand-side management measures to reduce electricity consumption and improve energy efficiency. Among others, interventions are introduced in waterworks, public lighting, and building facilities.

This grant is a subsidy under the Division of Revenue Act (DoRA), first initiated in the 2009/10 financial year under the then Department of Energy, later the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE), now the new Department of Electricity and Energy (DEE).

Under the DMRE, an EEDSM Request for Proposals (RfPs) was issued to municipalities. In this RfP, municipalities were invited to submit Proposals for funding consideration under the EEDSM programme for the 2024/25, 2025/26, 2026/27 and/or 2027/28 financial years. During the 2025/26 financial year, fifty-eight municipalities participated, while in the 2026/27 financial year, participating municipalities increased to sixty-one.

Deputy Minister Graham-Maré said: “This was an important engagement, as it presented us with the opportunity to remind municipalities of how critical it is to be energy efficient. This programme focusses on lowering energy costs for public entities, businesses, and households, ensuring that money is returned to their pockets. Furthermore, it is to realise national climate goals, while promoting inclusive economic growth, skills development, and job creation in the energy sector.”

“I will continue to engage municipalities about this programme, as it holds multiple benefits. These include the display of Energy Performance Certificates (EPCs) for certain classes of public and private buildings. The certificates indicate the building’s energy consumption. Having an EPC is an opportunity to invest in upgrades so that the building can reduce its energy use,” concluded Deputy Minister Graham-Maré.

The EEDSM Request for Proposals for the next three financial years will be issued in July 2026. Municipalities interested in participating in this initiative will have until 30 September 2026 to make their submissions.

All queries regarding the municipal EEDSM programme may be directed to Maphuti Legodi, Programme Manager: Energy Efficiency & Demand Side Management, on 012 406 7598 or maphuti.legodi@dee.gov.za

For media enquiries:

Marcellino Martin

Media Liaison in the Office of the Deputy Minister of Electricity and Energy

Cell: 082 721 3362

E-mail: Marcellino.martin@dee.gov.za

Tsakane Khambane

Spokesperson in the Ministry of Electricity and Energy

Cell: 082 084 5566

E-mail: Tsakane.Khambane@dee.gov.za

#GovZAUpdates