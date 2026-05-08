Western Cape Provincial Government continues on response to adverse weather conditions

Today, Acting Premier of the Western Cape, Dr Ivan Meyer, and acting provincial Minister of Local Government, Anroux Marais, along with disaster management role players provided an update on measures the provincial government and other stakeholders have implemented to mitigate the impact of an intense weather system that has swept over parts of the province.

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) had issued a warning earlier this week of an intense cut-off low bringing with it disruptive rain and strong winds.

The Western Cape Government, together with affected municipalities, disaster management teams, emergency services, and humanitarian partners, continue to respond to severe weather impacts.

The Garden Route district has been the worst affected, along with parts of the Central Karoo.

A Joint Operations Centre (JOC) was activated through the Provincial Disaster Management Centre (PDCMC) to coordinate the multi-disciplinary response.

Tragically, one person has died. “Our thoughts are with the family, loved ones and colleagues of Ms Lauren Fredericks, who was a social auxiliary worker at the Western Cape Department of Social Development,” said the acting Premier. He added, “Our priority during disasters is always to protect lives. Ms Fredericks’ death is deeply unfortunate. Our most sincere condolences go to her family.” said acting Premier Meyer.

Numerous incidents of localised flooding have been reported. Several roads in affected areas remain closed until further notice. Road users are urged to avoid flooded roads and adhere to all road closure notices issued by authorities.

Members of the public are urged to monitor all official Western Cape Government communication channels, including our website (see link below) for updates on, among other aspects, road closures: https://www.westerncape.gov.za/

While the weather system in the Garden Route has been downgraded the risk remains of flooding.

Emergency shelter, food provision, and support services have been activated in several municipalities to assist displaced residents and ensure the safety of vulnerable communities.

Bitou Municipality

Approximately 58 people are currently being sheltered at the Kranshoek Griqua Church. A further 138 people are being accommodated at the Wittedrift Community Hall.

As a precautionary measure, Piesang Valley Hall was opened in anticipation of rising water levels in the Keurbooms River.

Additional displaced residents are being accommodated at the following facilities:

8 people at the Qolweni Community Hall

15 people at the Kwanokuthula Community Hall

15 people at the New Horizon Community Hall

Knysna Municipality

Approximately 200 people are currently accommodated at a local church.

Some residents from Masifunde and Hornlee have also been relocated to community halls as a precautionary safety measure.

Oudtshoorn Municipality

Twenty-five people are being accommodated at the Toekomsrus Community Hall, where food and blankets have been provided.

An additional 10 people remain cut off by floodwater but are reportedly not in immediate danger.

All 64 occupants at the Oudtshoorn Mountain Resort are safe. The resort supervisor and staff remain on site, and rescue operations will be undertaken at first light tomorrow should they become necessary.

Prince Albert Municipality

Eighty people in Klaarstroom have been displaced and are being housed in a community hall.

The Central Karoo District Municipality has provided hot meals to affected families, while the Department of Social Development will continue providing assistance tomorrow.

Beaufort West Municipality

A house at Grootvlei Farm in the Loxton area near Beaufort West was flooded, leaving two adults and two children trapped by rising water. The rescue operation was successful.

Ongoing monitoring and coordination

The Western Cape Government remains in close coordination with municipalities, disaster management centres, emergency services, and community organisations to monitor weather conditions and respond where required.

Residents are urged to remain vigilant, avoid flooded areas and roads, and follow official safety advisories and emergency instructions.

A number of dams in impacted regions are being constantly monitored. Breaching protocols are in place for river estuaries.

Further updates will be communicated as more information becomes available.

The acting Premier said, “I urge all residents to remain safe and not take unnecessary risks. All stakeholders – disaster management teams, law enforcement agencies, NGOs, and faith-based groups – have been working incredibly hard under difficult conditions to keep residents out of harm’s way. I cannot thank you enough. We have all shown how we can come together to help one another.”

Acting provincial Minister of Local Government, Marais, also expressed her appreciation to all involved in this response, “To every person and organisation involved in this response: your commitment, professionalism, and service are deeply appreciated. Thank you for standing together in support of our communities during this challenging period.

Enquiries:

Media Liaison Officer to the Premier

Regan Thaw

Cell: 083 627 7246

E-mail: Regan.Thaw@westerncape.gov.za

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