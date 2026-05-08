MEC Ricardo Mackenzie on re-appointment of Head of Department Guy Redman

It gives the provincial Minister of Cultural Affairs and Sport, Ricardo Mackenzie, great pleasure to announce the re-appointment of Guy Redman as the Head of Department for the next five years.

Mr Redman was appointed as Head of Department in 2021, prior to which he was in the role of Chief Director: Cultural Affairs since 2017. Before joining the Western Cape Government, he headed the Libraries and Heritage department at the eThekwini Municipality.

Minister Mackenzie said, “Guy Redman brings a wealth of knowledge and experience and strong leadership to the department. We are very happy knowing that he will continue leading the department for the next five years. Through his management, we continue making important impacts on the communities we serve through arts, culture and sport.”

Premier Alan Winde said: “We look forward to working with Mr Redman as he starts his new contract and we are excited to see what the next five years will bring.”

Enquiries:

Acting Spokesperson to Minister Mackenzie

Eslynn Apollis

E-mail: Eslynn.Apollis@westerncape.gov.za

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