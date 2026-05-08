President Cyril Ramaphosa participates in South32 30th anniversary celebration, 7 May

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Thursday, 07 May 2026, undertake a tour of the South32 Hillside Aluminium smelter in Richards Bay as part of the 30th anniversary celebration of South Africa’s primary aluminium producer.

President Ramaphosa will also attend a gala dinner highlighting the company’s role in industrialisation, job creation and in supporting the local and national economy.

In 1996, Hillside Aluminium was part of an ambitious vision by South Africa’s new democratic government and industry on the role additional industrial capacity could play in creating jobs, bolstering international trade and contributing to local downstream beneficiation.

The Hillside Aluminium smelter is the largest in the southern hemisphere and the only primary producer in South Africa, largely producing high-quality, primary aluminium for domestic and export markets.

Through the aluminium value chain, Hillside provides the foundation for an estimated 29,000 jobs across the economy.

In the last 10 years, it contributed around R35 billion to South Africa’s gross domestic product.

Being the largest aluminium smelter in the southern hemisphere, the company is pivotal in South Africa’s aluminium value chain.

The President’s visit will take place as follows:

Date: Thursday, 07 May 2026

Time: 15h00

Venue: 9 West Central Arterial, Richards Bay, KwaZulu Natal

South32 Hillside Aluminium has handled the accreditation process and made arrangement for the accredited media crew Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) gear.

Note that only accredited media, with the required credentials, will be given access.

Media enquiries:

Vincent Magwenya, Spokesperson to the President

Email: media@presidency.gov.za

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