Minister Siviwe Gwarube attends the launch of a new robotic and digital learning lab in Khayelitsha, 8 May

Members of the media are invited to attend the official launch of a new robotics and digital learning lab at Joe Slovo Engineering High School in Khayelitsha, Western Cape, on Friday, 8 May 2026 at 09h30.

The event, led by the Shoprite Foundation, will be attended by the Minister of Basic Education, Siviwe Gwarube, and marks the expansion of Shoprite Foundation’s national programme to equip learners with critical skills in robotics, coding and digital technologies.

The newly established lab is fitted with robotics kits, microcontrollers, laptops and sensors, offering learners hands-on exposure to coding, engineering and innovation. The initiative aims to broaden access to STEM education in underserved communities and support future-focused learning.

At Joe Slovo Engineering High School, coding and robotics form part of the formal curriculum for Grades 8 and 9, while senior learners benefit from an after-school programme covering advanced topics such as artificial intelligence and Internet of Things (IoT) applications.

Date: Tomorrow, Friday 08 May 2026

Time: 09h30

Venue: Joe Slovo Engineering School, Khayelitsha, Cape Town

Enquiries:

Terence Khala

Acting Director – Communication and Research

Cell: 081 758 1546

Lukhanyo Vangqa

DBE Media Liaison Officer

Cell: 066 302 1533

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