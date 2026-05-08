Deputy Minister Seiso Mohai participates in National Integrated Rural Development Indaba, 7 to 8 May

The Deputy Minister in the Presidency for Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation, Hon. Seiso Mohai, will attend and participate in the National Rural Development Indaba, which is being hosted by the Department of Land Reform and Rural Development, which will take place on 7–8 May 2026 at Lemo Green Park in Bloemfontein, Free State Province.

The Indaba provides an important platform for government, traditional leaders, rural communities, the private sector, civil society, academia and development practitioners to deliberate on strategies for advancing integrated rural development, economic transformation and infrastructure development in rural areas.

The participation of the Deputy Minister in this engagement underscores the Department of Planning and Monitoring’s (DPME) mandate to promote integrated planning, monitor the implementation of government priorities and evaluate the impact of government programmes and interventions.

Rural development is a key cross-cutting priority that requires coordinated planning, effective implementation and strong intergovernmental collaboration to achieve meaningful developmental outcomes.

This engagement is consistent with the priorities of the Medium-Term Development Plan (MTDP) and the National Development Plan (NDP), both of which emphasise the importance of inclusive economic growth, reduced inequality, improved livelihoods, spatial transformation and the development of capable and responsive institutions.

Accelerating rural development remains central to government’s efforts to build an inclusive, equitable and prosperous South Africa.

Members of the media are invited as follows:

Date: 7 – 8 May 2026

Time: 09h00 – 13h00

Venue: Lemo Green Park, Bloemfontein, Free State Province

For media RSVPs:

Mr Ishmael Selemale

Cell: 073 163 1123

E-mail: ishmael@gcis.gov.za

Enquiries:

Office of the Deputy Minister: Communications Support

Ms Xoliswa Salman

Cell: 066 305 7718

E-mail: Xoliswa.Salman@dpme.gov.za

Chief Director: Strategic Communications

Ms Linda Page

Cell: 083 460 4482

E-mail: Linda.Page@dalrrd.gov.za

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