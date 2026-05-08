Agriculture commemorates International Day of Plant Health in Mpumalanga, 12 May

Plant biosecurity for food security: The Department of Agriculture commemorates International Day of Plant Health

The Department of Agriculture (DoA) in collaboration with the Mpumalanga Department of Agriculture, Rural Development, Land and Environmental Affairs (DARDLEA) will be commemorating the 2026 International Day of Plant Health (IDPH) at Ehlanzeni District Office (Disaster Management Centre) in Mbombela, Mpumalanga on 12 May 2026.

The date was proclaimed as the International Day of Plant Health by the United Nations (UN) General Assembly. This year, the International Day of Plant Health will be commemorated under the theme: Plant Biosecurity for Food Security. The main aim of the IDPH is to increase awareness among the public and policy makers about the importance of keeping plants healthy to achieve the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, particularly Sustainable Development Goal 2: Zero Hunger. The IDPH is further envisaged to assist in minimising the risk of spreading plant pests as a result of international trade in plants and plant products and foster the implementation of the International Standards for Phytosanitary Measures (ISPM).

The media is invited to cover the event as follows:

Date: Tuesday, 12 May 2026

Time: 08:00–13:00

Venue: Ehlanzeni District Office (Disaster Management Centre), Mbombela, Mpumalanga

Site visit to Mpumalanga International Foodmarket

Time: 14:00–15:00

To RSVP, kindly contact: Rincert Moremi (DoA) on RincertM@nda.gov.za / 066 084 6192 or Celani Ndude (DARDLEA) on ndudewc@mpg.gov.za / 081 823 4493

For media enquiries, please contact:

Mr Moses Rannditsheni

Director: Media and External Communication, DoA

Cell: 063 623 3012

E-mail: MosesR@nda.gov.za

Ms Zanele Shabangu

Director: Communication Services, DARDLEA

Email: shabanguzj@mpg.gov.za

Tel: 013 766 6133

Cell: 072 089 9556

#GovZAUpdates