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Deputy Minister Nonceba Mhlauli hands over Cyber Lab at Paballelo Senior Secondary School, 8 May

The Deputy Minister in the Presidency, Nonceba Mhlauli, will on Friday, 8 May 2026, officially hand over a Cyber Lab at Paballelo Senior Secondary School in Upington, Northern Cape.

The handover forms part of government’s intervention and efforts to advance digital inclusion, improve access to technology in schools, and equip learners with critical digital skills for the future economy.

The event is as follows:
Date: Friday, 8 May 2026
Time: 12h30
Venue: Paballelo Senior Secondary School, Upington, Northern Cape.

Media enquiries: 
Mandisa Mbele
Cell: 082 580 2213 
E-mail: MandisaM@Presidency.gov.za    

#GovZAUpdates

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Deputy Minister Nonceba Mhlauli hands over Cyber Lab at Paballelo Senior Secondary School, 8 May

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