Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni hosts panel discussion marking 30 years of the Constitution, 8 May
Minister in the Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, will host a panel discussion titled 30 Years of the South African Constitution as a Critical Milestone of Freedom to mark the anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution.
The event is hosted in partnership with the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development. Panelists include:
-
Andries Nel, Deputy Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development
-
Dr Somadoda Fikeni, Public Service Commission
-
Thembalethu Seyisi, Stellenbosch University
-
Antoinette Slabbert, National Press Club
-
Professor Dirk Coetzee, UNISA
Deputy Minister of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities, Mmapaseka Steve Letsike, will deliver a message of support alongside a representative from the youth sector.
The programme will conclude with a vote of thanks delivered by Deputy Minister in The Presidency, Kenny Morolong.
Members of the media are invited to cover the discussion, which will bring together senior representatives from government and public entities, academia, youth formations and the legal fraternity.
Details are as follows:
Date: Friday, 08 May 2026
Time: 18h00–20h00
Venue: GCIS Head Office, Tshedimosetso House, 1035 Frances Baard Str, Hatfield
Deputy Government Spokesperson
Cell: 083 390 7147
#GovZAUpdates
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.