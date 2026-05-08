Deputy Minister Bernice Swarts launches Presidential One Billion Trees Programme in Pretoria, 11 May

The Deputy Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Ms Bernice Swarts, will on Monday, 11 May 2026, officially launch the Presidential One Billion Trees Programme under the theme: “My Tree, My Oxygen. Plant Yours Today.” The launch will take place at the Pretoria National Botanical Garden in Pretoria.



The Presidential One Billion Trees Programme seeks to mobilise South Africans from all walks of life — including government, the private sector, business, interfaith formations, diplomatic corps, traditional leaders, NGOs, youth formations and communities — to plant trees as part of efforts to mitigate the effects of climate change.



The programme is an initiative of President Cyril Ramaphosa and is led by the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment in partnership with various stakeholders.

The launch follows the success of the 2025 One Million Trees Campaign, during which more than 1.3 million trees were planted across the country on Heritage Day in September 2025. Deputy President Paul Mashatile officially launched the campaign by planting the first trees at a school in the Western Cape, while Deputy Minister Swarts led the tree-planting activities at Freedom Park in Pretoria.

Members of the media are invited to attend and cover the launch as follows:

Date: Monday, 11 May 2026

Time: 09h00

Venue: SANBI Pretoria National Botanical Garden

2 Cussonia Avenue

Brummeria, Pretoria



Zolile Nqayi

Cell: 082 898 6483

E-mail; For media enquiries, please contact:Zolile NqayiCell: 082 898 6483E-mail; znqayi@dffe.gov.za

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