Deputy President Paul Mashatile delivers closing remarks at the National Rural Development Indaba, 8 May

Deputy President Paul Mashatile will on Friday, 08 May 2026, deliver closing remarks at the National Rural Development Indaba taking place at Lemo Green Park in Bloemfontein, Free State Province.

The two-day Indaba, held from 7–8 May 2026 and led by the Department of Land Reform and Rural Development, brings together key stakeholders to advance dialogue on rural development and land reform.

The Deputy President’s participation is in line with his role as Chairperson of the Inter-Ministerial Committee (IMC) on Land Reform, where he leads Government’s efforts to ensure the accelerated and effective implementation of land reform initiatives.

Under the theme Policy, Investment and Community Action for Inclusive and Sustainable Rural Development, the Indaba aims to ensure that representatives from grassroots rural communities, together with other stakeholders, meaningfully participate in and take ownership of local economic development and rural infrastructure initiatives.

These efforts are aimed at addressing the specific needs of communities and advancing an integrated and inclusive rural economy towards sustainable development.

Details of the Deputy President’s participation are as follows:

Date: Friday, 08 May

Time: 09h00

Venue: Lemo Green Park, Bloemfontein, Free State Province

Enquiries:

Acting Spokesperson to Deputy President Mashatile

Mr Keith Khoza

Cell: 066 195 8840

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