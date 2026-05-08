Statement on the Cabinet meeting of Wednesday, 6 May 2026

A. Issues in the environment

1. Health

1.1. South Africa continues to demonstrate world class medical and scientific expertise through the handling of cases of Hantavirus

1.1.1. Cabinet congratulated the National Institute for Communicable Disease (NICD) on their level of expertise in diagnosing the two cases of Hantavirus within 24-hours of the patients’ admission at a Gauteng hospital.

1.1.2. Cabinet was briefed about the circumstances that led to the Hantavirus patients being admitted in a South African hospital from the MV Hondius cruise ship.

1.1.3. Cabinet further congratulated the Department of Health for the speed and effectiveness they conducted contact tracing for people who came into contact with the Hantavirus patients before the diagnosis was made.

1.1.4. Cabinet wishes to allay any fear of another outbreak due to the prevalence of rats in some municipalities, scientists have assured us that the Hantavirus is not found in any rats in South Africa or the African continent.

1.1 The R1.5 billion financing package for Biovac a boost to South Africa’s vaccine production capacity

1.1.1 Cabinet welcomed the R1,5 billion financing package between Biovac and the European Investment Bank (EIB) Group to establish Africa’s first end-to-end, multi-vaccine production plant.

1.1.2 The plant, scheduled for completion by 2028, will produce oral cholera vaccines, and later expanding to include vaccines for polio, pneumonia, and meningitis. Once fully operational, the site will have a production capacity of up to 40 million doses annually, significantly bolstering Africa’s healthcare resilience and supply chain security.

1.1.3 The project is also expected to create more than 340 skilled jobs and around 7000 indirect jobs, while promoting technology transfer, innovation and long-term health resilience across the continent.

1.2 Foot and Mouth Disease

1.2.1 Cabinet welcomed progress with the vaccination programme with a total of 2.59 million cattle vaccinated for the Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) to date.

1.2.2 Cabinet noted the arrival of two million doses of the FMD vaccine from Türkiye, as part of the first tranche of a six million dose order. The Department of Agriculture is distributing the vaccines to provinces using a targeted, science-based allocation model informed by animal risk and population data.

1.2.3 A further five million doses have been ordered from Argentina through Onderstepoort Biological Products.

2 Economy

2.1 Government continues to intervene to minimise the high cost of the price of fuel

2.1.1 Cabinet continues to intervene to minimise the high cost of the price of fuel as a result of the continuing US/ Israel war in Iran that has also impacted the Gulf region

2.1.2 Cabinet supported the R17.2 billion fuel levy subsidy as announced by the Minister of Finance that will be expended over a three (3) month period from April – June 2026 and the Inter-Ministerial Task Team continues to evaluate other interventions to minimise the impact of the global fuel and fertiliser shortage on South Africans

2.1.3 Cabinet has directed the Minister of Mineral and Petroleum Resources supported by the Minister of International Relations and Cooperation to coordinate a SADC response to assure security of fuel and fertiliser and supply in the region.

3 International relations

3.1 Landmark achievement under Phase II of the Lesotho Highlands Water Project - Senqu Bridge

3.1.1 The launch of Senqu Bridge in Mokhotlong in the Kingdom of Lesotho, represents a landmark achievement under Phase II of the Lesotho Highlands Water Project. The new bridge will ensure uninterrupted access to Mokhotlong, Sani Pass, and surrounding areas.

3.1.2 The project has contributed significantly to the upliftment of the economy of Lesotho, with South Africa constructing hundreds of kilometres of roads to improve access to remote dam sites and providing royalty payments of approximately R3,8 billion annually to the country’s fiscus under the Lesotho Highlands Water Project.

3.1.3 The Lesotho Highlands Water Project ensures Gauteng has access to bulk water through the Vaal Water system whilst Lesotho generates hydropower and support the provision of potable water, irrigation, fisheries, and the promotion of tourism.

3.2 Spain Working Visit confirms as a valued partner

3.2.1 Cabinet welcomed the successful official visit to Spain by President Cyril Ramaphosa, which has led to over €2.1 billion commitments to South Africa’s just energy transition in the fields of green hydrogen, electric vehicles, renewable energy and grid infrastructure.

3.2.2 In 2025, total trade between South Africa and Spain reached approximately €2.8 billion, with exports to Spain rising to €1.3 billion. Additionally, over 150 Spanish companies currently operate on South African soil, supporting more than 20,000 jobs across sectors that range from renewable energy and infrastructure to financial services, technology and tourism.

4. Safety and security

4.1 Immigration Challenges

4.1.1 Cabinet condemned the viral circulation of fake videos and images claiming to be of attacks on foreign nationals in South Africa. The fake videos and images are not only fake, but they are intended to undermine the good reputation of South Africa internationally and undermine South Africa’s pursuit of a better Africa agenda.

4.1.2 South Africans are within their right to protest against the spiralling illegal immigration challenge, but violence linked to those protests in the past is not acceptable and law enforcement must deal with the instigators of such violence.

4.1.3 Cabinet condemned the opportunistic attempts to hijack the genuine concerns of South Africans about high unemployment, and limited economic opportunities by mobilising South Africans to destabilise the country including mobilising attacks on foreign nationals and tribal mobilisation trend.

4.1.4 Cabinet reiterated that there is ongoing work to address the problem of illegal immigration which include the strengthening of border management through the work of the BMA, speeding up deportations, dealing with criminality within the émigré communities, and protecting jobs and opportunities for South Africans.

4.1.5 On opportunities for South Africans, Cabinet has directed the Department of Employment and Labour to intensify inspections of workplaces to ensure compliance with employment laws across vulnerable sectors such as hospitality, farms, trucking, and construction amongst others.

4.1.6 Cabinet further directed municipalities to ensure the enforcement of municipal by-laws, with priority given to trading by-laws. South Africans must also play their part by refraining from sub-leasing their business licenses.

4.1.7 On a policy level, the Revised White Paper on Immigration addresses constraints with current immigration laws, by introducing provisions of first country of safety principle, moving refugee reception centres nearest to the border, and clause to enable relevant Departments to designate certain trades, professions, and businesses only for South Africans and refugees.

B. Cabinet decisions

1. Revised White Paper on Local Government 2026

1.1. Cabinet approved the gazetting of the Revised Draft White Paper on Local Government for public consultation. The Revised White Paper is part of the local government reforms of fixing local government to build a modern, fit for purpose local government system capable of delivering services sustainably.

1.2. The review of the White Paper was initiated to ensure that the local government policy framework remains responsive to current and evolving developmental, economic, spatial and environmental realities. Priority focus areas identified are institutional culture in municipalities, political leadership and accountability, intergovernmental coordination, citizen involvement, financial and fiscal reforms, and traditional leadership.

1.3. The Revised Draft White Paper adopts a phased and sequenced implementation approach to ensure a coherent and sustainable transition in local government reform. The draft recognises that previous reform efforts have often faltered at the implementation stage, due in part to insufficient attention to sequencing and transition management. As a primary reform action, the Revised Draft White Paper proposes the establishment of a time-bound Local Government Transition Management Body.

2. Strategy for the Long - Term Force Evolution Strategy of the SANDF

2.1. Cabinet approved the Long-Term Force Evolution Strategy and Planning Concept for the SANDF and its supporting Strategic Policy documents.

2.2. After decades of constrained funding, ageing platforms and under-resourced capability development, the SANDF has developed a force evolution strategy that is structured according to the milestones outlined in the “Journey to Greatness” plan.

2.3. The strategy links defence modernisation with National development, regional stability, and economic growth to create a resilient, and future-Ready Defence Force capable of addressing both domestic which are current challenges and long-term threats.

3. 70 Years of Women’s Struggle and Empowerment: Socio-economic empowerment of women index

3.1. As part of a commitment towards meaningful empowerment of women as the country marks 70 years since the 1956 Women’s March, Cabinet approved the implementation of the Socio-Economic Empowerment of Women Index as an annual scorecard to measure and track progress in socio-economic empowerment of women over time.

3.2. The Index addresses the absence of a comprehensive, standardised measure of women’s socio-economic empowerment and participation in decision-making structures in South Africa. On the social sphere, the Index will focus on health and education, on the economic sphere, the Index will focus on labour market and resources, and on the decision-making sphere, the Index will focus on public sector decision-making and private sector decision-making.

3.3. The baseline of the Socio-Economic Empowerment of Women Index indicates public sector decision-making as a dimension that scores highest in terms of women empowerment whilst labour market and resources dimension records the lowest scores. The lowest indicator areas include firms with female ownership, share of female Chief Executive Officers of firms listed on the JSE, access to credit, and employment in high skill occupations.

4. 70 Years of Women’s Struggle and Empowerment: Sixth periodic report on the implementation of the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women

4.1. Cabinet approved South Africa’s Sixth Periodic Report on the implementation of the Convention on Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination Against Women (CEDAW).

4.2. The report provides progress made by South Africa in strengthening the constitutional, legislative policy and institutional framework for gender equality, women’s empowerment and substantive equality. The progress includes:

• The implementation of the Gender Responsive Planning, Budgeting, Monitoring, Evaluation and Auditing Framework

• the National Strategic Plan on GBVF of 2019,

• economic empowerment initiatives,

• public sector gender mainstreaming and representation of women in leadership and decision-making.

4.3 Despite the significant progress, South Africa is still working on persistent structural and implementation challenges which include high women unemployment, the scourge of gender-based violence and femicide, weak translation of educational gains into labour outcomes, and gender mainstreaming in the private sector.

C. Updates to cabinet

1. Fixing Local Government: Progress report for quarter 2 of the 2025/26 financial year on the implementation of financial recovery plans for municipalities under national intervention

1.1 Cabinet received an update on the implementation of Financial Recovery Plans (FRPs) for the four (4) municipalities placed under national intervention in terms of Section 139 (7) of the Constitution, namely Lekwa, Enoch Mgijima and Ditsobotla local municipalities, and the Mangaung Metropolitan Municipality. Progress in implementing the FRPs to secure a turnaround in the financial and service delivery performance of these municipalities has been dismal, with the exception of Ditsobotla.

1.2 Cabinet noted that in the other three (3) municipalities, the implementation of the FRP has stagnated on Phase 1 which should have been completed within 12 months of the FRP being approved. The main concerns are non-implementation of activities with financial impact, marginal improvement on financial indicators and ratios, and ineffective controls on expenditure indicators resulting in marginal improvement of service delivery.

1.3 Cabinet approved the retention of the four municipalities under national interventions in terms of Section 139 (7) read with Section 139 (5)(a) of the Constitution. Cabinet approved that measures be developed to compel municipalities in financial distress to enter Distribution Agency Agreements for entities such as Eskom to take over electricity distribution and revenue collection.

2. Designation of the proposed Fetakgomo Tubatse Special Economic Zone, Limpopo Province

2.1 Cabinet was appraised and supported the intention of the Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition to designate the proposed Fetakgomo Tubatse Special Economic Zone (FTSEZ) located in Sekhukhune District of Limpopo Province.

2.2 The FTSEZ is a strategic component of Limpopo Development Plan that is aimed at fostering industrialisation, stimulating economic growth, and generating employment by attracting investments in mining, mineral beneficiation, energy, agriculture, and automotive sectors. The FTSEZ will be implemented in three phases.

3. Potential Economic Opportunities for South Africa through the African Continental Free Trade Area

3.1 Cabinet was appraised on the potential economic opportunities for South Africa in the rest of the continent through the AfCFTA. The AfCFTA creates one of the world’s largest single market with over 1.3 billion people and a combined GDP exceeding US$3.4 trillion.

3.2 The comprehensive AfCFTA Agreement presents strategic opportunities to unlock economic potential, expand export markets, deepen industrial value chains, promote investment, and drive sustainable growth.

3.3 Since South Africa’s launch of trade under the AfCFTA preferential terms from January 2024 to February 2026, trade increased to R2.6 billion spanning a diverse range of products such as mining equipment, appliances, food items, apparel, plastics and electrical machinery.

4. Hammanskraal Clean Water Supply

4.1 Cabinet received progress report on the Hammanskraal Clean Water Project that is driven by Magalies Water under the Department of Water and Sanitation and the City of Tshwane. Upon completion, the project will provide portable water to approximately 47 550 households, serving an estimated 180 679 residents.

4.2 Cabinet noted that all four modules on the part of the Project which is delivered under Magalies Water has been constructed and tested, enabling the system to produce up to 50 ML of treated water per day.

4.3 The Minister of Water and Sanitation will later in the week inspect the project and ensure oversight on outstanding works by the City of Tshwane to ensure full access to water for the communities of Hamanskraal.

4.4 The Department also updated Cabinet on progress with unblocking blocked water projects and status of municipal debt to water boards, which pose a severe risk to water security and the financial viability of these boards. The detailed briefing on these will be done after the WaterCom.

5. Electricity supply remains firmly secured and load reduction about to be a thing of the past

5.1 Cabinet welcomed the Winter Electricity Outlook presented by Eskom, which indicated that load-shedding is unlikely between April and August, marking a significant turning point in our nation’s energy journey.

5.2 Cabinet further welcomed progress in addressing load reduction with 352 968 customers no longer affected by load reduction during peak periods. Load reduction has been eliminated in Northern Cape and Western Cape, with the next five (5) Provinces due for load reduction elimination in 2026 still and only Gauteng and KZN will have their load reduction challenges eliminated by 2027.

D. Bills

1. Children’s Act Amendment Bill, 2026

1.1. Cabinet approved the submission of the 2026 Children’s Act Amendment Bill to Parliament.

1.2. The Children’s Act Amendment Bill seeks to streamline the fragmented early childhood development programmes and regulations that were overseen under Chapter 5 of the Act by different authorities to a consolidated ECD regulation under the revised Chapter 6 of the Amendment Bill under the sole responsibility of the Department of Basic Education. The Amendment Bill introduces a single registration process for ECD centres and one set of Norms and Standards for the ECD Programme.

2. Draft Nuclear Energy Amendment Bill, 2025

2.1. Cabinet approved the publication of the Draft Nuclear Energy Amendment Bill of 2025 for public consultation.

2.2. The Draft Bill amends the Nuclear Energy Act of 1999 which provides legislative framework for South Africa’s participation in international trade in nuclear material and technology.

2.3. The Bill addresses the regulatory gaps resulting from developments in the global and domestic nuclear landscape by updating terminology, aligning the Act with international standards, and strengthening oversight of nuclear material, goods, and related activities across the value chain.

3. National Building Regulations and Building Standards Amendment Bill, 2026

3.1. Cabinet approved the National Building Regulations and Building Standards Amendment Bill 2026 for public participation.The purpose of the draft Bill is to promote uniformity in law within the jurisdiction of municipalities and to ensure safe construction practices through sound building science, good workmanship, and quality materials.

3.2. The Bill responds to complaints regarding challenges related to the inconsistent application and interpretation of the Act.

D. Appointments

All appointments are subject to verification of qualifications and relevant security clearances.

1. Mr Otsile Maseng as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Credit Regulator.

2. Ms Linda Seroka as the CEO of the Export Credit Insurance Corporation of South Africa.

3. Mr Marcus Selepe as the CEO of the Limpopo-Olifants Catchment Management Agency.

4. Appointment of directors on the Board of Lepelle Northern Water

a. Dr Ndweleni Fredirick Mphephu (Chairperson and reappointment);

b. Mr Motalane Dewet Monakedi (Deputy Chairperson);

c. Ms Ayesha Hamad Laher;

d. Ms Christine Morongoe Ramphele;

e. Mr Makone Mack Magoele;

f. Ms Tsakane Zwane;

g. Ms Stephinah Mudau;

h. Adv. Lufuno Tokyo Nevondwe;

i. Prof Tebogo Mashifana;

j. Prof Mabel Mphahlele-Makgwane; and

k. Mr Ashley Latchu.

5. Appointment of directors on the Board of the National Water Resource Infrastructure Agency

a. Mr Ramateu Johannes Monyokolo (Chairperson);

b. Ms Precious Nompumelelo Sibiya (Deputy Chairperson);

c. Ms Barbara Schreiner;

d. Mr Simphiwe Khondlo;

e. Mr Gregory Nigel Joseph White;

f. Mr Nicholas van Rensburg Rabie; and

g. Ms Mankone Mabataung Ntsaba.

6. Appointment of the Governing Board of the Breede-Olifants Catchment Management Agency

a. Mr Bongani Mnisi (Chairperson);

b. Ms Marli Slabber (Deputy Chairperson);

c. Ms Eurica Scholtz;

d. Mr Trevor Abrahams;

e. Prof Jakobus Andries du Plessis;

f. Ms Natasha Davis – Wolmarans;

g. Mr Jan Pienaar;

h. Mr Kobus Nicolas Steenkamp;

i. Ms Hlobisile Mbali Mngadi; and

j. Ms Tswarelo Gratitude Mokoena.

7. Appointment of the Board of the State Information Technology Agency

a. Prof Stella Bvuma (Chairperson);

b. Adv Colin Weapond;

c. Ms Zimbini Hill;

d. Ms Siphumelele Dlungwane;

e. Mr Rendani Ramabulana;

f. Ms Nalini Maharaj;

g. Mr Protas Phili;

h. Mr Willie Vukela (DPSA representative); and

i. Mr William Mathebula (National Treasury representative).

8. International Telecommunication Union (ITU) Council

a) Cabinet approved for South Africa to stand for re-election to the ITU on Region D (Africa) for the 2027–2030 term. Elections will take place at the ITU Plenipotentiary Conference from 9 to 27 November 2026. South Africa’s presence in the ITU Council, alongside other African nations, ensures a strong voice for the continent in international ICT governance.

E. Events and conferences

9. Africa’s Travel Indaba

a) Africa’s Travel Indaba 2026 will take place from 11–14 May 2026 at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli Convention Centre (Durban ICC) in KwaZulu-Natal.

b) The Indaba will be hosted at a time where there has been a surge in international tourist arrivals. In March this year 911 962 visitors chose South Africa, a 12,5% increase when compared to same period in 2025.

c) This follows a record-breaking tourist season in 2025 with 10.5 million arrivals. From January to March 2026, South Africa has already recorded 2 910 029 inbound travellers.

d) In a related development South Africa has cemented its status as Africa’s leading aviation hub following a safety audit by the International Civil Aviation Organisation a United Nations specialised agency on aviation.

10. Milestones of Freedom Campaign

a) This year marks a series of defining milestones in South Africa’s democratic journey to be commemorated through the Milestones of Freedom Campaign, which will be launched at the Union Buildings in May 2026 under the theme: “Honouring the Past. Delivering the Future.”

b) These milestones include the 30th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution; the 50th anniversary of the 1976 youth uprisings; the 70th anniversary of the anti-pass campaign; and the 60th anniversary of the forced removals from District Six.

c) Together, these seminal moments reflect the long road travelled in the pursuit of democracy and freedom, while reminding us that, despite meaningful progress, the journey continues for this generation.

11. South Africa’s 2nd International Special Economic Zones Infrastructure and Investment Conference

a) Cabinet approved the hosting of the 2nd International Special Economic Zones infrastructure and investment Conference from 16- 17 July 2026 in KwaZulu-Natal.

b) The Conference will bring together high level local and international investors and serve as a platform where ideas and innovative solutions are proposed to facilitate and build vibrant Special Economic Zones as well as ensuring investment in South Africa.

c) South Africa has designated twelve (12) SEZs with nine (9) currently operational and the operational SEZs hosting 224 operational investors with an estimated cumulative investment value of R31.7 billion and 28, 821 jobs created.

12. Child Protection Month

a) Child Protection Month is commemorated annually to raise awareness of children’s rights and the need to protect them from harm. During this period, key government departments as well as child protection services and various civil society organisations will intensify efforts to mobilise all sectors of society to safeguard children, address persistent social ills and strengthen areas requiring focused development and intervention.

b) Cabinet calls on all members of society to work collectively to protect the rights of children, prioritise their wellbeing and support their holistic development.

13. Africa Month

a) South Africa will join the rest of the continent in observing Africa Month and Africa Day on 25th May 2026. The month is an opportunity to advance unity, deepen regional integration and reaffirm a shared African destiny. This period invites reflection and celebration of our rich identity, heritage and cultural expression. It also calls on all Africans to work together in driving the development and progress of the continent.

b) As we commemorate Africa Month, we recognise our achievements while taking stock of progress made towards realising the vision of the African Union Agenda 2063 for a united and prosperous Africa.

14. Football Fridays

Cabinet called on the nation to rally behind Bafana Bafana on their road to the 2026 FIFA World Cup by wearing the green and gold on Fridays to boost the national spirit and pride.

F. Announcements

1. National Presidential MSME and Cooperatives Awards

1.1 The Department of Small Business Development has revised the National Presidential MSME and Co-Operatives Awards to include a provincial leg and sector-specific categories to enhance recognition, inclusivity, and impact.

1.2 The provincial leg of the revised Awards kick-off in July and the revised categories are:

a. MSME of the Year in the Agricultural Sector

b. Financial Services MSME of the Year

c. MSME of the Year in Digital Economy, Technology, and Innovation

d. Manufacturing sector MSME of the Year

e. Green Economy MSME of the Year

f. Youth-Led MSME of the Year

g. Women-Led MSME of the Year

h. MSMEs-owned by Persons with Disabilities of the Year

i. Co-Operative of the Year

2. 2026 Local Government Elections

2.1 With President Ramaphosa have announced the 4th November 2026 for Local Government Elections, Cabinet calls on all eligible voters to register to vote or update their details using the official IEC online portal – https://registertovote.elections.org.za which is available 24/7. Citizens can also visit their local IEC office to register to vote and those who have applied for IDs are reminded to collect them from the Department of Home Affairs.

2.2 Alternatively, citizens may register during the national voter registration weekend on 20 and 21 June 2026, at the same voting stations where they intend to cast their ballots on election day.

H. Messages

1. Condolences

Cabinet expressed condolences to the friends and family of

a. Cynthia Shange, a revered cultural icon, who made an immense contribution to South African film and television, earning prestigious honours, including Lifetime Achievement Awards, in recognition of her enduring impact on the local entertainment industry.

b. Albert Mazibuko, who co-founded the iconic group Ladysmith Black Mambazo, which has won five Grammy Awards and featured on Paul Simon’s acclaimed 1986 Graceland album.

c. Acclaimed South African opera legend, Mimi Coertse, who was one of South Africa’s greatest cultural ambassadors and among the country’s most celebrated operatic voices. She inspired generations of musicians, performers, and young artists and her legacy will continue to shape South African music and culture for generations.

d. Retired Judge President Achmat Naeem Jappie who passed away at the age of 70. He served as Deputy Judge President and later Judge President of the KwaZulu-Natal Division of the High Court, as well as his service as an Acting Justice of the Constitutional Court and at the Labour Appeal Court.

e. MMC Thumeka Bikwana, MMC for corporate services in the Chris Hani district municipality, who we learned was murdered on 6 May 2026.

2. Congratulations

South Africa has the world’s best beaches

a. South Africa continues to remain a popular global tourism hotspot with the 2026 Global Beach Report by international travel specialist Travelbag recognising two of the country’s beaches on this prestigious global list.

b. Boulders Beach in Cape Town has been officially recognised as the number one beach globally, closely followed in second place by the Cape of Good Hope Beach. The rankings underscore the enduring international appeal of our natural heritage and the strength of our tourism sector.

Cabinet extended its congratulations and well-wishes to:

Dr Naledi Pandor on her appointment as Chancellor of Nelson Mandela University. A distinguished activist, academic and public servant, Dr Pandor has demonstrated a lifelong commitment to education that has helped shape South Africa’s democratic and social landscape.

The Blitzboks, for winning their first-ever Hong Kong Sevens title after defeating Argentina 35-7 in the final at Kai Tak Stadium.

South Africa’s men’s relay teams for winning silver medals in the men’s 4x100m and 4x400m finals at the World Athletics Relays in Gaborone.

Enquiries:

Government Communications and Information System (GCIS)

Ms Nomonde Mnukwa, Acting Director-General

Cell: 083 6537485

#GovZAUpdates