Sip, Savior & Swing to the Sounds of Brian Culbertson at the Missouri Wine & Jazz Festival

The Missouri Wine & Jazz Festival proudly announces the addition of internationally acclaimed jazz pianist, composer, and producer Brian Culbertson

“Adding Brian Culbertson elevates the festival to a new level,” “His global fanbase, unmatched musicianship, and electrifying live show make him the perfect headliner for Saturday night.” — Mitchell Sudduth

KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Missouri Wine & Jazz Festival Adds World Renowned Jazz Icon Brian Culbertson as Saturday Headliner

July 11–12, 2026 | Historic 18th & Vine Jazz District | Kansas City, Missouri

The Missouri Wine & Jazz Festival proudly announces the addition of internationally acclaimed jazz pianist, composer, and producer Brian Culbertson as the Saturday night headliner for the 2026 festival, taking place July 11–12, 2026 in Kansas City’s legendary 18th & Vine Jazz District.

Culbertson, known for his dynamic stage presence, chart topping smooth jazz hits, and genre blending musicianship, brings a world class performance to one of the Midwest’s fastest growing cultural festivals. His appearance marks a major milestone for the event as it continues to expand its national and international reach.

Festival organizers confirmed that additional national, regional, and local artists will be announced in the coming weeks, building on the festival’s tradition of showcasing a diverse lineup of jazz, blues, soul, and fusion talent.

A Weekend of Wine, Culture & Music

The Missouri Wine & Jazz Festival features:

• Over 100 wines from local, regional, national, and international wineries

• Live performances across two days

• Culinary vendors, artisan merchants, and cultural exhibitors

• A vibrant celebration of Kansas City’s historic jazz legacy

The 2026 festival coincides with a major summer tourism surge in Kansas City, offering attendees a unique blend of music, wine, and cultural experiences in one of America’s most storied jazz neighborhoods.

Quote From Festival Leadership

“Adding Brian Culbertson elevates the festival to a new level,” said Mitchell Sudduth, Festival Director. “His global fanbase, unmatched musicianship, and electrifying live show make him the perfect headliner for Saturday night. We’re excited to continue building a lineup that reflects the spirit, diversity, and energy of the Missouri Wine & Jazz Festival.”

Tickets & Information

Tickets are on sale now at https://missouriwinejazzfest.com. VIP, single day, and weekend passes will be available.

About the Missouri Wine & Jazz Festival

The Missouri Wine & Jazz Festival is a two day celebration of music, culture, and wine, held annually in Kansas City at its new home, the all newly renovated historic 18th & Vine Jazz District. There will be plenty of parking spaces in the newly built and secure parking garage. The festival attracts thousands of attendees from across the region and beyond, featuring world class jazz artists, premier wineries, and a vibrant marketplace of food and artisan vendors.

Brian Culbertson promo video

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