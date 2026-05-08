DigitalXForce Accelerates Toward $100M ARR Milestone Amid Strong Demand and Strategic Investor Interest

CEO - DigitalXForce

Fortune 500 adoption, AI TRiSM innovation, and growing investor confidence position DigitalXForce for its next phase of global expansion

The future of enterprise risk management is real-time, AI-driven, and operational—and DigitalXForce is built for that future.” — Lalit Ahluwalia

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- DigitalXForce, a a global leader in AI-powered Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC), Enterprise Security Risk Posture Management (ESRPM), and AI Trust, Risk, and Security Management (AI TRiSM), today announced accelerating market momentum as the company advances toward its long-term goal of reaching $100 million in Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) over the next 2 to 3 years.Driven by rising enterprise demand for real-time risk intelligence, AI governance, continuous security posture management, and digital trust, DigitalXForce is experiencing strong growth across Fortune 500 enterprises, strategic global partnerships, and highly regulated industries—including financial services, healthcare, energy, manufacturing, telecommunications, and government sectors.The company also confirmed increasing interest from Tier-1 strategic and institutional investors, reflecting growing market confidence in DigitalXForce’s differentiated platform, category leadership, and long-term growth trajectory.“We are witnessing a fundamental transformation in how enterprises manage risk,” said Lalit Ahluwalia, Founder and CEO of DigitalXForce. “Organizations no longer want static compliance platforms—they want real-time intelligence, operational visibility, and AI-driven decision-making. DigitalXForce is uniquely positioned at the intersection of cyber resilience, AI governance, and digital trust.”Accelerating Growth in a Rapidly Expanding MarketAs enterprises navigate escalating cyber threats, AI-driven risks, and intensifying regulatory pressure, organizations are rapidly moving beyond traditional, point-in-time GRC approaches toward continuous, intelligence-driven risk operations.DigitalXForce is capitalizing on this market shift through its unified platform that combines:• Automated GRC• Enterprise Security Posture Management (ESPM)• Third-Party Risk Management (TPRM)• Continuous Control Assurance (CCA)• Digital Trust Scoring• Real-Time Risk Operations through X-ROC ™ (Risk Operations Center)This convergence enables enterprises to transform fragmented compliance and security operations into a single, real-time operational model for enterprise risk intelligenceX-ROC™ Driving the Next Era of Risk OperationsAt the center of DigitalXForce’s platform is X-ROC™, the company’s AI-powered Risk Operations Center designed to operationalize cyber, compliance, AI, and third-party risk in real time.X-ROC™ continuously ingests telemetry from 250+ security, IT, cloud, and enterprise platforms, enabling organizations to:• Monitor enterprise risk posture continuously• Correlate cyber, AI, compliance, and operational risk signals• Prioritize remediation using AI-driven intelligence• Provide executives and boards with real-time risk visibility• Move from reactive compliance to proactive risk governanceBy transforming risk into an operational capability, DigitalXForce is positioning itself as a next-generation alternative to traditional GRC and fragmented security tooling.Strong Enterprise and Investor MomentumDigitalXForce continues to see expanding adoption from Fortune 500 and global enterprises seeking:• Real-time security posture visibility• AI governance and operational resilience• Unified cyber and compliance risk management• Continuous audit readiness and control assurance• Quantifiable digital trust metricsThis accelerating demand, combined with growing investor interest, positions DigitalXForce on a significant scale as enterprises increasingly prioritize AI-aware security and risk operations.Positioned for the Future of AI-Driven Risk IntelligenceWith expanding global operations, accelerating enterprise adoption, and continued innovation across AI governance and security posture management, DigitalXForce is rapidly emerging as a category leader in the next generation of enterprise risk management.The company plans to continue investing in:• AI-native risk intelligence capabilities• Global expansion and strategic partnerships• Sovereign and highly regulated market deployments• Advanced AI governance and Digital Trust initiatives• Expansion of X-ROC™ and real-time risk operationsAs the enterprise market shifts toward continuous AI-aware risk management, DigitalXForce is positioning itself to become the system of record for enterprise risk operations and digital trust.“The strong interest from Tier-1 investors validates both the scale of the market opportunity and our vision for the future of risk operations,” Ahluwalia added. “As AI adoption accelerates globally, enterprises need platforms that can govern trust, risk, and security continuously—and that is exactly what DigitalXForce was built to deliver”.Positioned for the Future of AI-Driven Risk IntelligenceWith expanding global operations, accelerating enterprise adoption, and continued innovation across AI governance and security posture management, DigitalXForce is rapidly emerging as a category leader in the next generation of enterprise risk management.The company plans to continue investing in:• AI-native risk intelligence capabilities• Global expansion and strategic partnerships• Sovereign and highly regulated market deployments• Advanced AI governance and Digital Trust initiatives• Expansion of X-ROC™ and real-time risk operationsAs the enterprise market shifts toward continuous, AI-aware risk management, DigitalXForce is positioning itself to become the system of record for enterprise risk operations and digital trust.About DigitalXForce:DigitalXForce is a next-generation, AI-native platform for Automated Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) & Enterprise Security & Risk Posture Management (ESRPM), that empowers enterprises to manage complexity with intelligence, agility, and confidence. Designed with a modular and composable architecture, DigitalXForce delivers an integrated suite of capabilities spanning automated GRC, Enterprise Security Risk Posture Management (ESRPM), Third-Party Risk Management, Cyber Resilience, and Regulatory Compliance.Through its X-ROC™ (Risk Operations Center), DigitalXForce delivers real-time visibility, AI-driven insights, and operational control over cyber, compliance, third-party, and AI risk—enabling enterprises to move beyond point-in-time compliance toward continuous risk intelligence.Learn more about DigitalXForce at https://digitalxforce.com

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