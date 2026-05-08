Par x Design Expands Golf Art Collection with New Photography Prints by Sebastian Guidice

Light + Fog Par x Design golf photography print

New additions to the Elements Collection expand modern golf art through atmospheric photography prints by emerging artist Sebastian Guidice.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Par x Design today announced the expansion of its golf art collection with the release of two new golf photography prints created in collaboration with emerging golf photographer Sebastian Guidice. The additions continue the brand’s expansion of design-forward golf wall art , bringing new perspectives to the Elements Collection through imagery shaped by atmosphere, landscape, and restraint.The new works, *Light + Fog* and *Among the Giants*, are set in Northern California and explore the relationship between golf and environment. Rather than focusing on action or spectacle, the photographs center mood, scale, and the fleeting visual moments that define the experience of being on the course.Much of today’s golf photography still leans heavily on documentation. Par x Design approaches the category differently, curating work with an editorial eye toward composition, light, and lasting visual impact. The goal is not simply to capture golf, but to reinterpret it for modern interiors and design-first spaces.“Sebastian’s work reflects the kind of perspective we’re drawn to,” said Eric Woo, founder of Par x Design. “There’s restraint in the way he photographs the game. The landscape, the atmosphere, the quiet moments between shots. It feels intentional, which is exactly what we want these pieces to bring into a space.”Golf Photography with a Design-Forward PerspectiveThe two new releases continue the visual language established throughout the Elements Collection. In *Light + Fog*, morning fog settles across the course as sunlight cuts through Northern California redwoods, creating layered contrast and a sense of stillness. *Among the Giants* shifts focus toward scale and environment, framing the course within towering redwoods that make the landscape feel inseparable from the game itself.Both pieces are designed to live beyond traditional golf spaces. The imagery is unmistakably rooted in golf, but composed to sit naturally within contemporary interiors including living rooms, offices, studios, and modern homes where design matters as much as subject matter.A Platform for Emerging Golf ArtistsPar x Design continues to position its photography program around emerging artists with a distinct point of view. Through collaborations like this one with Sebastian Guidice, the brand aims to expand what golf art can look and feel like: editorial, modern, and culturally aware without losing connection to the game.This broader approach reflects the company’s ongoing mission to modernize golf’s visual identity through photography and art that feels considered rather than conventional.Premium Production, Built to LastEach photograph is produced using fine art materials and archival-quality printing to preserve tonal depth, texture, and detail. Framed pieces are finished with handcrafted frames made in the United States for a gallery-quality presentation designed to last over time.The new works by Sebastian Guidice are now available as part of the Elements Collection at parxdesign.com.

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