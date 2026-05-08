Spring & Mulberry Expands Voluntary Recall of Select Chocolate Bars Because of Possible Health Risk

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Spring & Mulberry is voluntarily expanding its previously announced recall of select chocolate bars due to possible contamination from Salmonella.

This expansion follows a comprehensive root cause investigation conducted by the company’s manufacturing partners in coordination with leading food safety experts and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The investigation has now identified a single lot of date ingredient used in the production of the company’s chocolate as the most likely source of contamination.

In response, Spring & Mulberry is recalling all finished products produced with the implicated lot of date ingredient. All products included in this expanded recall have tested negative for Salmonella, and there have been no confirmed reports of illness associated with the chocolate bars referenced below, to date. This announcement follows a recall by the company’s supplier.

Salmonella is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy individuals infected with Salmonella may experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in more serious illnesses.

The affected products were available for purchase online and through select retail partners nationwide since August 2025. The recalled products can be identified by brand name (Spring & Mulberry), with the following identifiers: flavor name, lot/batch codes, and box color. The lot code is listed on the back of the packaging and inner flow wrap.

Consumers who have purchased any of the affected products are urged not to consume them. To receive a refund, consumers should take a photo of the product packaging showing the batch code and email it to recalls@springandmulberry.com. After documenting the batch code, consumers should dispose of the product immediately.

Spring & Mulberry takes the safety and quality of its products extremely seriously. Consumers with questions may contact the company at recalls@springandmulberry.com. Customer service will respond during business hours Monday-Friday 9am-5pm Eastern Standard Time.

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