DigitalXForce Unveils Industry’s First AI TRiSM Platform to Secure the Future of Enterprise AI

AI innovation without AI trust is unsustainable. Enterprises need real-time governance, visibility, and control to scale AI securely” — Lalit Ahluwalia

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- DigitalXForce, a global leader in AI-powered Automated Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) and Enterprise Security Risk Posture Management (ESRPM), today announced the launch of the industry’s first unified AI TRiSM (Trust, Risk, and Security Management) Platform designed to help enterprises securely adopt, govern, and operationalize artificial intelligence at scale.As organizations rapidly integrate generative AI, autonomous agents, large language models (LLMs), and AI-driven workflows into their operations, enterprises are facing a new generation of risks—including AI misuse, hallucinations, model drift, data leakage, shadow AI, compliance violations, and adversarial attacks. Traditional governance and security tools were not built to manage the dynamic and evolving nature of AI systems.DigitalXForce’s AI TRiSM platform addresses this challenge by delivering a real-time AI Risk Operations model that continuously monitors, governs, and secures AI environments across the enterprise.“AI is rapidly becoming the most powerful—and least governed—layer of the enterprise,” said Lalit Ahluwalia, Founder and CEO of DigitalXForce. “Organizations need more than AI innovation; they need AI trust, visibility, and operational control. Our AI TRiSM platform brings governance, security, and real-time risk intelligence together to help enterprises scale AI with confidence.”Transforming AI Governance into a Real-Time Operational CapabilityAt the core of the platform is X-ROC ™ (Risk Operations Center), DigitalXForce’s AI-driven command center for continuous risk intelligence and operational governance.The AI TRiSM platform enables organizations to:• Discover and inventory AI models, agents, and AI-enabled applications• Continuously monitor AI security posture and policy compliance• Govern AI access, usage, and model interactions• Detect AI threats, anomalous behavior, and unauthorized AI activity• Assess AI risks including hallucinations, bias, data exposure, and model drift• Align AI operations with global regulatory and compliance frameworks• Quantify AI trust and risk through continuous scoring and intelligenceBy combining governance, posture management, and operational intelligence into a unified platform, DigitalXForce enables enterprises to move from experimental AI adoption to trusted enterprise-scale AI operations.A New Era of AI Security and Digital TrustAI is rapidly becoming one of the most powerful—and least governed—layers of the modern enterprise. As regulators accelerate focus on AI accountability and enterprises expand AI adoption, organizations require continuous visibility and operational control over AI ecosystems.DigitalXForce’s AI TRiSM platform introduces a comprehensive approach that integrates:• AI Security Posture Management (AI-SPM)• AI governance and policy management• AI access and identity governance• AI risk intelligence and scoring• AI runtime monitoring and operational resilience• AI compliance and audit readinessThis enables CISOs, CROs, CIOs, and boards to manage AI not just as a technology initiative, but as a business-critical risk domain.“The future of cybersecurity will be defined by how organizations govern AI—not just how they secure infrastructure,” Ahluwalia added. “With X-ROC™, DigitalXForce is enabling enterprises to operationalize AI trust and resilience in real time”.Advancing the Future of AI Risk GovernanceDigitalXForce’s AI TRiSM platform is designed to support organizations across highly regulated industries including financial services, healthcare, energy, telecommunications, manufacturing, and government.The platform aligns with emerging global AI governance and cybersecurity standards while enabling organizations to:• Reduce AI-related operational and compliance risk• Improve transparency and accountability in AI systems• Strengthen enterprise resilience against AI-driven threats• Accelerate secure AI adoption and innovationWith this launch, DigitalXForce is positioning itself at the forefront of the rapidly emerging AI Risk Governance and AI Security Operations market, helping enterprises establish the foundation for trusted AI transformation.About DigitalXForce:DigitalXForce is a next-generation, AI-native platform for Automated Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) & Enterprise Security & Risk Posture Management (ESRPM), that empowers enterprises to manage complexity with intelligence, agility, and confidence. Designed with a modular and composable architecture, DigitalXForce delivers an integrated suite of capabilities spanning automated GRC, Enterprise Security Risk Posture Management (ESRPM), Third-Party Risk Management, Cyber Resilience, and Regulatory Compliance.At the core of DigitalXForce is its AI-powered engine, which leverages intelligent agents, machine learning models, and a dynamic control library to autonomously monitor controls, map evidence, assess risks, and generate real-time insights. Trusted by global enterprises across healthcare, finance, critical infrastructure, and technology sectors, DigitalXForce delivers measurable value by reducing manual effort, accelerating audit readiness, and improving organizational resilience in today’s fast-evolving threat and compliance landscape.Learn more about DigitalXForce at https://digitalxforce.com

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