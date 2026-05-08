China Pavilion · Spotlight on Chinese Cinema — Ambassador & Nominator Lineup Announced

Ambassador Zhao Tao Nominator Li Gengxi ; Dandelion Charity Campaign Goodwill Ambassador Qi Wei Emerging Filmmaker’s Advocate Chen Shaoxi; New Generation Nominator Mu Zhicheng

BEIJING, CHINA, May 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 2026 China Pavilion · Spotlight on Chinese Cinema will be held from May 12 to 23, during the 79th Cannes Film Festival. Guided by China Film Administration, jointly hosted by China Film Foundation and China Film Association, and organized by Wutianming Film Fund for Young Talents, and with the Black Pearl Restaurant Guide and Madame Figaro China as strategic partners, this year’s program continues to serve as a key platform for international exchange and collaboration.

Under the theme “Hello Cinema, Hello China,” the 2026 program embraces a broader global perspective and deeper partnerships, opening a new chapter in the ongoing dialogue between Chinese cinema and the world.

Since 2016, China Pavilion · Spotlight on Chinese Cinema has accompanied the evolution of Chinese cinema, with a sustained focus on nurturing emerging talent, exploring industry development pathways, and enhancing the international visibility of Chinese culture. The program is structured around three core pillars: industry events, China Film Night, and China’s New Talents Going Global Program.

As China’s only national pavilion established within the Marché du Film, China Pavilion has become one of the most recognizable and enduring cultural landmarks for Chinese cinema in Cannes. It serves as a dynamic site for dialogue, collaboration, and tangible partnerships between Chinese and international film communities—marking Chinese cinema’s evolution from being seen to being understood and collaborated with.

China Film Night stands among the most influential film gatherings during the Cannes Film Festival. It convenes senior representatives from government film authorities, leaders and delegates from major international film festivals, renowned programmers, top filmmakers, leading actors, artists, and key industry figures. As a high-density meeting point for decision-makers and creators, it plays a vital role in fostering meaningful exchange and generating international collaboration—serving as one of the most important networking platforms for Chinese cinema.

China’s New Talents Going Global Program will present a curated selection of works by emerging Chinese filmmakers through official screenings at the Marché du Film. The program connects new voices with international buyers, production companies, and distribution networks, supporting the global circulation of Chinese films and providing a vital pathway for the next generation of filmmakers to enter the international market.

Looking back on the past decade, the program has remained committed to fostering cultural exchange, building international platforms for emerging filmmakers, and advancing the global presence of Chinese cinema.

As it enters its eleventh year, China Pavilion · Spotlight on Chinese Cinema embarks on a new chapter. With film as a bridge, it continues to carry forward stories from China and a deep-rooted cultural vision, while expanding dialogue and collaboration with the global film community. The program looks ahead to opening a new chapter in the international exchange of Chinese-language cinema.

Working together in unity, thriving through harmony

To bring the contemporary spirit and creative vitality of Chinese cinema to the global stage requires the enduring presence of iconic screen works, the bold expression of emerging voices, and the human dimension carried by public-minded cultural engagement. Through film as a medium and a range of cultural dialogues—including the China’s New Talents Going Global Program and China Film Night—Chinese filmmakers’ innovative perspectives and forward-looking storytelling are translated into contemporary expressions of Eastern aesthetics for a wider international audience. In this way, cinematic aspirations are shared, understood, and sustained through cultural exchange and resonance.

Under the 2026 China Pavilion · Spotlight on Chinese Cinema program, we are pleased to announce the following appointments: acclaimed actress and producer Zhao Tao as Ambassador; actress Li Gengxi as Nominator; actress Qi Wei as Dandelion Charity Campaign Goodwill Ambassador; actor Chen Shaoxi as Emerging Filmmaker’s Advocate; and singer and actor Mu Zhicheng as New Generation Nominator.

As Ambassador, Zhao Tao is known for restrained yet powerful performances that capture both the texture of their time and a strong sense of reality, and her long-standing collaboration with Jia Zhangke. She has contributed to shaping a contemporary Chinese cinematic aesthetic, using her artistic practice to explore the relationship between individual fate and social transformation. Her screen credits include Platform, Unknown Pleasures, The World, Still Life, A Touch of Sin, Mountains May Depart, Ash Is Purest White, and Caught by the Tides, many of which have premiered at major international festivals including the Cannes Film Festival and the Venice Film Festival.

As Nominator, Li Gengxi represents the artistic potential of a new generation of actors through subtle, grounded performances and careful character interpretation. She won Best Actress at the Golden Rooster Awards for Viva La Vida. Her recent film Resurrection received a Special Award in the main competition at the 78th Cannes Film Festival, and her latest project The Girl Unknown has been selected for the Critics’ Week at the 79th Cannes Film Festival.

As Dandelion Charity Campaign Goodwill Ambassador, Qi Wei brings a distinctive independent voice across performance, philanthropy, and public engagement. Her work includes series such as Beijing Women Atlas and the film Manhunt. Her upcoming film Pay for My Heartbeat is set for release in 2026.

As Emerging Filmmaker’s Advocate, Chen Shaoxi moves from traditional performance to film with a focus on cultural continuity and youth-driven storytelling. He will participate in the China’s New Talents Going Global Program. He stars in The Midsummer’s Voice, which was selected for the main competition at the Far East Film Festival and received the Audience Award at the Shanghai International Film Festival.

As New Generation Nominator, Mu Zhicheng has built a growing body of work through steady practice and a natural on-screen presence. he has participated in the TF Family “Landing Project” concert tours across multiple international cities since 2023. In 2025, he was selected for the “Starry Oceans” young actor program.

Together, these figures bring complementary perspectives and industry influence to the international narrative of Chinese cinema. A collective story of film and culture is set to unfold on the shores of Cannes.

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