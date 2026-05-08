'Paper Bags' Brand New Single by Retro-Pop Sensation Crystal Starr

Brand New Video "Paper Bags by Retro- Pop Sentation Crystal Starr

The Girl With The Golden Voice” — The source Magazine

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Two-time award-winning recording artist Crystal Starr is set to captivate audiences once again with her brand new single “Paper Bags” out today and available on all platforms. Following up on the success of her last two singles “Let Go” and “Fighting The Wind,” Crystal takes her listeners on a lyrical journey to explore reasons why you’ve been hiding behind fear, behind doubt, and behind society’s expectations. “Paper Bags” is a metaphor in describing our most vulnerable selves, hiding our feelings and insecurities. With an infectious beat and edgy lyrics this track delivers a message that will resonate with anyone who lives in the shadows of fear, doubt, and insecurities. Now is the time to face your feelings and emotions by changing your attitude and not allowing people to undermine your happiness and well-being. This is a call to fire up your confidence, your independence and happiness, now is the time to remove that “Paper Bag” and be the beautiful human being you are.“Paper Bags” is written, produced and arranged by Crystal who also produced, directed and edited this video. She has truly taken the term DIY to another level. Her commitment to excellence and authenticity is truly defined through her artistry and electrifying live stage performances for fans and music lovers all over the world.About Crystal Starr:Crystal Starr is a two-time award-winning recording artist, songwriter, producer, director, CEO, philanthropist and founder of non-profit Little Voices. Rolling Stone magazine UK recently touted her as one of the10 artists to watch for in 2026. Crystal is an artist with music in her soul and purpose in her heart. Known as “The Girl with the Golden Voice” by The Source Magazine, Crystal has quickly become one of the most powerful voices in music. With her colorful visuals, and pop-feel good aesthetics encapsulates her unique style and adds a modern-day twist to 80’s and 90’s pop music. Her chart-topping singles “Good Times” produced by Crystal and Grammy nominated producers Bizkit and Butta reaching #3 on UK Commercial Pop Charts, #4 in France and #8 in Germany. Her single “Too Late” hit #14 on the iTunes Pop Charts. Crystal has opened shows and the stage for major artists like Stevie Wonder, Kanye West, John Legend, Paul Stanley (KISS) Drake, Lady Gaga, The Jacksons, Pitbull, Neo and more. She has toured with Ariana Grande, 80’s all-girl group Klymaxx, and KISS front man Paul Stanley’s group Soul Station. Currently on tour with the Troubleman show featuring L. Young as Marvin Gaye and Crystal Starr as Tammi Terrell headlining across the United States. She is also prepping for her The Electric Battlefield Tour in the fall.Crystal StarrSpotify – Instagram – YouTube – FacebookSTREAM ‘PAPER BAGS” Music Video HERELINKS:Media Contacts:Jermaine Hill Pinks Management jermaine@pinksmanagement.com 513.703.2660 www.cyrstalstarr.com

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