Camilla Beskow & Erik Pontus Weman Tell Release 'The Old Norse Saga – Part One: Birds of Ásgarðr', A Fantasy Masterpiece

The Old Norse Saga - Part one: Birds of Ásgarðr The Old Norse Saga - Part one: Birds of Ásgarðr pic

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- uthors Camilla Beskow and Erik Pontus Weman Tell have announced the release of The Old Norse Saga - Part One: Birds of Ásgarðr , the opening installment in a planned four-book fantasy series inspired by Norse mythology and Scandinavian literary tradition. Released in 2025, the novel combines mythology, political conflict, and emotional storytelling to introduce readers to a world standing on the brink of collapse.Written under the names C. Beskow and E.P.W. Tell, the novel explores the growing tension between gods, giants, elves, and humans as ancient rivalries threaten to erupt into war. At the center of the story is a prophecy tied to the world tree itself, warning that destruction is approaching and that the balance between realms may already be failing.AvailabilityThe book is currently available worldwide through Amazon, Goodreads, Blackwell’s, The Nile, Fishpond, Bookscape, and additional online booksellers. Readers can check The Old Norse Saga - Part One: Birds of Ásgarðr on https://www.amazon.com/dp/9199073706 , or to learn more and follow future updates, they can check the authors’ official website A Story Built Around Fragile Alliances and DestinyThe novel begins as dark omens spread across the worlds. The sun darkens, stars fall into the sea, and fear grows among the ruling powers of the realms. In an attempt to prevent open conflict, leaders agree to exchange their children as political hostages, forcing young heirs and gifted youths to live among those once considered enemies.Among these exchanges, þórr is sent into the dangerous lands of Jǫtunheimr while Loki arrives in Ásgarðr. Elsewhere, an elven empress hides her unpredictable child among the Vanir gods and receives the twins Freyr and Freyja in return. Far away in Miðgarðr, a young girl unknowingly alters fate itself after encountering a mysterious child connected to divine power.The narrative follows these interconnected lives while gradually revealing hidden motives, shifting loyalties, and growing threats across the realms. The story balances large-scale mythological conflict with deeply personal struggles tied to identity, fear, ambition, and belonging.Inspired by Norse History and Literary ResearchOne of the defining elements of The Old Norse Saga - Part One: Birds of Ásgarðr is its strong connection to historical and mythological research. Erik Pontus Weman Tell spent years studying Norse mythology, Scandinavian history, and the writings of Swedish scholar Viktor Rydberg before the series fully developed.His research into the Curmsun Disc and the historical figure Harald Bluetooth further expanded the foundation for the project. Rather than offering a direct retelling of ancient myths, the authors sought to create a modern fantasy experience that preserves the atmosphere and emotional depth of traditional Norse storytelling.“The world of Norse mythology contains both grandeur and vulnerability,” said Erik Pontus Weman Tell, Co-Author of The Old Norse Saga. “We wanted to create a story where mythology feels alive through the emotions, fears, and choices of the characters themselves.”Creative Collaboration Shapes the SeriesCamilla Beskow brings a complementary creative background to the project through her experience in storytelling, screenwriting, television projects, ghostwriting, translations, and transcription work. Her focus on cinematic pacing and visual storytelling helped shape the immersive atmosphere present throughout the novel.Growing up surrounded by literature and storytelling traditions, Beskow developed an early interest in fantasy and mythology. As her collaboration with Weman Tell evolved, she became increasingly immersed in Norse mythology while also discovering literary family connections to Swedish authors Elsa Beskow and Elisabeth Beskow.Together, the authors developed a fantasy world designed to feel emotionally grounded while remaining mythologically expansive. Each realm within the story carries its own traditions, tensions, and cultural identity, allowing both longtime fantasy readers and newcomers to engage with the narrative. Here is a recent article published about the book Expanding the Modern Fantasy LandscapeAs the first entry in a planned four-book series, Birds of Ásgarðr establishes the foundation for a larger story centered on prophecy, loyalty, and the struggle between peace and destruction. The novel’s blend of mythology, political tension, and character-driven storytelling positions it as a distinctive addition to the historical fantasy genre.About Camilla Beskow and Erik Pontus Weman TellCamilla Beskow and Erik Pontus Weman Tell are Swedish authors collaborating on The Old Norse Saga, a fantasy series inspired by Norse mythology, Scandinavian history, and literary tradition. Their work combines historical influence, cinematic storytelling, and emotionally driven narratives to create immersive fantasy experiences rooted in ancient legend.

The Old Norse Saga - Birds of Ásgarðr Book Trailer

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