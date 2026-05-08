Artifacts from 617th Military Police Company time capsule discovered at Fort McCoy now on display at Fort McCoy History Center

Historic artifacts discovered in a hidden time capsule inside a Fort McCoy barracks building are now on public display at the Fort McCoy History Center following a new exhibit completed in April 2026 by the Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office.

The exhibit features items that were hidden by Soldiers with the Kentucky National Guard’s 617th Military Police Company in 2004 before the unit deployed in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom. The collection was unexpectedly discovered nearly two decades later during renovation work in a World War II-era barracks building at Fort McCoy.

The display, assembled by personnel with the Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office, highlights the personal side of military service and preserves a unique chapter of Fort McCoy history connected to mobilization operations during the Global War on Terrorism era.

Artifacts now featured in the exhibit include signed military caps, unit memorabilia, handwritten notes, newspapers, photographs, military documents, and several personal items placed inside the wall cavity by Soldiers before deployment.

According to previous reporting by the Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office, contractors discovered hidden items in 2022 while conducting barracks renovation work. The materials were carefully removed and later reviewed by Fort McCoy historians and public affairs personnel.

Officials with the Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office said the exhibit provides visitors with a direct connection to the experiences of Soldiers who trained and mobilized through Fort McCoy during a pivotal time in U.S. military history.

“This display helps preserve the story of the Soldiers who served here and deployed from Fort McCoy during Operation Iraqi Freedom,” Fort McCoy officials said. “The artifacts provide a personal glimpse into the emotions, pride, and camaraderie that existed among these Soldiers before they left for combat operations overseas.”

The exhibit also emphasizes Fort McCoy’s long-standing role as one of the Army’s premier mobilization and training installations.

Since World War II, hundreds of thousands of service members have trained, mobilized, and processed through Fort McCoy for deployments around the world. During operations following the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, Fort McCoy served as a major mobilization platform for Reserve Component forces preparing for deployments to Iraq, Afghanistan, and other operational areas.

The 617th Military Police Company was among many National Guard and Army Reserve units that utilized Fort McCoy during the early years of Operation Iraqi Freedom.

Several artifacts within the exhibit reflect the personalities and experiences of the Soldiers who assembled the time capsule. One of the centerpiece items is a ball cap covered with signatures and handwritten messages from unit members. Other items include military newspapers from the deployment period, printed photographs, and memorabilia tied directly to the unit’s mobilization.

Fort McCoy historians said such items are valuable because they document everyday Soldier life and capture history from the perspective of the troops themselves.

“These are the kinds of artifacts that personalize history,” said Public Affairs Specialist Melissa Dubois. “They help future generations better understand the people behind military operations and deployments.”

The exhibit was installed within the Fort McCoy History Center, which is part of the installation’s Commemorative Area. The facility contains exhibits and historical collections documenting Fort McCoy’s history from its establishment in 1909 through modern-day operations.

The Commemorative Area also includes numerous historical structures, military equipment displays, monuments, and memorials dedicated to the service of military personnel who trained and served at the installation throughout its history.

Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office personnel said the time capsule display has already generated significant interest among visitors, veterans, and current service members who recognize similarities between the artifacts and their own deployment experiences.

Officials noted that preserving the collection ensures the legacy of the 617th Military Police Company and its Soldiers remain part of Fort McCoy’s historical record.

The Fort McCoy History Center is open to visitors as part of the installation’s broader historical and educational outreach efforts. The facility regularly receives updates and new exhibits featuring artifacts connected to Fort McCoy training, mobilization missions, and Army history.

See the original article about the time capsule by visiting [https://www.dvidshub.net/news/440516/time-capsule-left-decorated-kentucky-guard-mp-unit-found-fort-mccoy-barracks-nearly-two-decades-after-unit-left](https://www.dvidshub.net/news/440516/time-capsule-left-decorated-kentucky-guard-mp-unit-found-fort-mccoy-barracks-nearly-two-decades-after-unit-left).

Fort McCoy’s motto beginning in 2026 is “Training the Total Force and Shaping the Future since 1909.”

The installation’s mission: “Fort McCoy strengthens Total Force Readiness by serving as a training center, Mobilization Force Generation Installation, and Strategic Support Area enabling warfighter lethality to deploy, fight, and win our nation’s wars.”

And Fort McCoy’s vision is, “To be the premier training center supporting the most capable, combat-ready, and lethal armed forces.”

Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin. The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.

Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” on Flickr at https://www.flickr.com/photos/fortmccoywi, and on X (formerly Twitter) by searching “usagmccoy.” Also try downloading the My Army Post app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base. Fort McCoy is also part of Army’s Installation Management Command where “We Are The Army’s Home.”