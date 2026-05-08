FEMA Review Council Delivers Historic Indictment of Federal Emergency Housing

Boots on the ground, not bureaucracy: Artanis Emergency Communities CEO Zander Abrams delivers aid directly to Hurricane Helene survivors in Newland, North Carolina.

Artanis, the only private emergency housing company engaged by the FEMA Council, says findings validate a shift from disposable trailers to redeployable assets.

The era of the disposable trailer is over. The question is whether Washington acts on that before the next major storm.” — Zander Abrams, CEO, Artanis Emergency Communities

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Artanis Emergency Communities, the only private emergency housing company cited in the final report of the President's Council to Assess the Federal Emergency Management Agency, today said the document validates what the company has spent two years building, and demands immediate action.The Indictment the Numbers TellA government official quoted in the Council's final report put it bluntly: "FEMA will pay 500 thousand dollars to put a trailer in your yard for a few months when we could have bought the house next door for half that."FEMA's Individual Assistance program incurred more than $3.6 billion in overhead and administrative costs over the last five years, with nearly 25 cents of every disaster dollar consumed before a single survivor is housed.Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie, at the Council's final public meeting: "The amount of money that the federal government is spending on RV trailers — I've heard numbers that are six figures for a five-figure travel trailer. It is insane."Secretary Mullin's RequirementAt the Council's final public meeting, Secretary of Homeland Security Markwayne Mullin said: "We're wanting to see housing that's going to be reusable. Something where we can take them from one disaster to the next."When Council members raised permanent housing, he drew a clear line: "Emergency housing isn't sustainable housing. It's emergency housing. You are going to be in it for a short period of time. And then I don't want to tear it down. I want to be able to pick it up and move it someplace."The Only Private Emergency Housing Company in the ReportArtanis was formally engaged as a subject matter expert during the Council's year-long assessment, and is listed in the final report alongside Samaritan's Purse, The Salvation Army, and Convoy of Hope as the only private-sector emergency housing company."The Secretary asked a direct question in that room yesterday and the answer fell flat," said Zander Abrams, CEO of Artanis Emergency Communities. "That's not a criticism. It's a gap. We built the answer. Reusable, relocatable, turnkey emergency communities that deploy as a standing federal asset, move from one disaster to the next, and never get sold at fractions on the dollar. The era of the disposable trailer is over. The question is whether Washington acts on that before the next major storm."A New Framework, a Ready PlatformThe Council recommends a new Framework for Accessible Individual Relief (FAIR) that transfers emergency sheltering responsibility to state, tribal, and territorial governments, with direct federal funding within 30 days of a disaster declaration. Under FAIR, a state emergency management director could task-order an Artanis community, have it operational in days, and return it to inventory when the recovery is complete.What Comes NextFlorida Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie at the final meeting: "There is not a single one of them that are intentionally linked together for the benefit of the disaster survivor. If we were focused on the needs and outcomes of survivors, we would figure out how to couple those programs together to get people back in homes. Period. Hard stop."Artanis is prepared to work with state emergency management directors and federal partners to demonstrate the new model on the ground.For more information or to request a briefing, contact Jordan Fishman, Chief Marketing Officer: rjf@artaniscap.com, 512.693.9980, www.beyondfema.com About the FEMA Review CouncilEstablished by Executive Order 14180 on January 24, 2025. Co-chaired by Secretary of Homeland Security Markwayne Mullin and Secretary of War Pete Hegseth. The Council received 11,708 public submissions and engaged all 50 states and territories before transmitting its final report on May 7, 2026.About Artanis Emergency CommunitiesA turnkey emergency housing platform deploying reusable, community-scale solutions built on domestic steel-frame construction, meeting all federal Buy America requirements. Formally engaged as a subject matter expert by the President's FEMA Review Council.

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