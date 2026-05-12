SanctumShield Launches AI Governance Platform for Shadow AI Risk in Mid-Market Organizations

Lindsay Hiebert, CISSP, founder of SanctumShield (PIGENAI LLC). 15+ years at Cisco Systems, 7+ years at Intel Corporation, currently Chief Marketing & AI Officer at Nybsys. SanctumShield reaches general availability May 2026 — purpose-built AI governance for mid-market organizations of 50 to 2,000 employees. 80% of enterprise AI usage is unmanaged (Zluri 2025) and 59% of employees actively hide AI usage from IT (Cybernews 2025) — the Shadow AI risk surface SanctumShield audits.

Mid-market AI governance SaaS produces AI Acceptable Use Policy, Executive Risk Report, and Board Memo with five-year verification URLs.

Cyberlaw and the standard of care require two CISSP-grade demonstrations — Due Care and Due Diligence — every CISO is personally measured against. SanctumShield delivers both.” — Lindsay Hiebert, CISSP, Founder

KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SanctumShield, an AI governance software-as-a-service platform operated by PIGENAI LLC, today announced general availability for organizations of 50 to 2,000 employees. The platform produces three documents — an AI Acceptable Use Policy, an Executive Risk Report, and a Board Memo — from a 5-to-10-minute guided assessment.Each generated document carries a unique verification URL valid for five years, allowing third parties such as cyber insurance underwriters and SOC 2 auditors to independently confirm authenticity without accessing the document's contents.The launch follows publication of multiple cybersecurity research reports documenting Shadow AI as an unmanaged governance risk. Zluri's State of AI in the Workplace 2025 reports that 80% or more of enterprise AI usage is unmanaged. Cybernews's 2025 AI Workplace Survey reports that 59% of employees hide AI usage from IT, with KPMG's April 2025 study reporting 57%. CrowdStrike's 2026 Global Threat Report documents an 89% year-over-year increase in attacks by AI-enabled adversaries in 2025, with 82% of detections occurring without malware compared to 51% in 2020. Average eCrime breakout time fell to 29 minutes. CrowdStrike's Five Steps for Frontier AI Security Readiness documents the time from CVE disclosure to weaponized exploit collapsing from 2.3 years in 2018 to 10 hours in 2025.Eleven regulatory frameworks now establish similar operational requirements for AI governance. EU AI Act high-risk obligations enforce on August 2, 2026. The Colorado AI Act (SB 24-205) enforces on June 30, 2026. HIPAA, GDPR, CCPA, SOC 2, NIST AI RMF, ISO/IEC 27001, ISO/IEC 42001, the NAIC AI Model Bulletin, and DORA each establish operational requirements for an AI Acceptable Use Policy and a documented risk assessment of AI in use."Cyberlaw and the standard of care expected for responsible Cybersecurity Risk Posture Management require two CISSP-grade demonstrations every business — and especially every CISO — is personally measured against," said Lindsay Hiebert, CISSP, founder of SanctumShield. "Due Care is the reasonable-person standard: a published AUP, a documented Shadow AI risk assessment, owned controls, board-level acknowledgment. Due Diligence is the continuous-verification standard: re-running the audit as new AI providers, embedded SaaS features, and autonomous agents enter the environment. Without a Shadow AI audit and an AUP, an organization is exposed to a Due Care challenge from day one."The SanctumShield AI Acceptable Use Policy contains 13 sections plus three appendices, customized to organizational industry, jurisdictions, and selected compliance frameworks. The Executive Risk Report includes severity-ranked findings across four Shadow AI risk layers — direct AI tools, embedded AI in SaaS, BYOD AI authentication, and autonomous AI agent readiness — with a 90-day action plan and tool-by-tool risk recommendations. The Board Memo is a one-page CEO-voice summary derived from the Executive Risk Report. Network log analysis matches outbound traffic against a hand-curated registry of 72 known AI endpoints, refreshed monthly.Pricing is $99 per month, month-to-month, with no commitment, no trial period, and one-click cancellation through a Stripe-hosted Customer Portal. By comparison, outside privacy counsel typically charges $5,000 to $25,000 for an AUP alone. Big 4 advisory engagements (Deloitte, PwC, EY, KPMG) typically charge $40,000 to $150,000 for an AUP plus risk assessment. Enterprise security platforms typically cost $50,000 to $180,000 per year.SanctumShield is positioned as a governance documentation platform rather than a runtime security tool. Operational cybersecurity products — including SIEM, SOC, EDR, DLP, CNAPP, and AI-SPM platforms — produce alerts and logs for known risks in known systems. SanctumShield produces the regulation-anchored documentation that auditors, underwriters, and regulators review as evidence of governance controls."AI agents can scope an audit, automate inventory, and accelerate analysis. They cannot make the decisions, sign the policy, brief the board, or hold the accountability," said Hiebert. "Governance remains a uniquely CISO and executive responsibility under Due Care and Due Diligence."SanctumShield is operated by PIGENAI LLC, a Missouri limited liability company, and was founded by Lindsay Hiebert, CISSP. Hiebert holds CISSP certificate #539218, valid through July 31, 2027, verifiable on Credly. Hiebert spent 15 years at Cisco Systems and 7 years at Intel Corporation as Senior Product Manager for AI / Network and Edge, where he led the Intel Network Builders program with more than 550 partners. Hiebert currently also serves as Chief Marketing & AI Officer at Nybsys. free Shadow AI Risk Calculator with 12 questions and no account requirement is available at sanctumshield.com/calculator. Three sample artifacts for a fictional 240-employee healthcare SaaS are publicly viewable at sanctumshield.com/sample-outputs. A glossary covering Due Care, Due Diligence, Claude Mythos, and the 11 regulatory frameworks SanctumShield maps to is available at sanctumshield.com/glossary.About SanctumShieldSanctumShield is an AI governance platform for organizations of 50 to 2,000 employees. Operated by PIGENAI LLC and founded by Lindsay Hiebert, CISSP, SanctumShield addresses cyber insurance, SOC 2 audit, EU AI Act, Colorado AI Act, and Due Care / Due Diligence governance requirements emerging across regulated industries. Learn more at sanctumshield.com. Media inquiries may be routed via sanctumshield.com/contact.About PIGENAI LLCPIGENAI LLC is a Missouri limited liability company founded by Lindsay Hiebert, CISSP. The company operates SanctumShield. Headquarters: 5901 NW 63rd Terrace, 301, Kansas City, MO 64151, United States.

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