Sadie Gewirtz Raises Funds to Bring The Tea About ADHD to 800 Classrooms in Her District After Superintendent Support

Sadie Gewirtz The Tea About ADHD The Tea About ADHD Flyer The Tea About ADHD Instagram Post The Tea About ADHD Mascot

MAPLEWOOD, NJ, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Back in elementary school, Sadie Gewirtz didn’t know how to own her differences. What she now recognizes as strengths once felt like obstacles, making it difficult to stay organized, focus in class, and keep up with her peers. After being diagnosed with ADHD and receiving the right support, her perspective began to shift. Over time, she learned not just how to manage it, but how to embrace it. Now, Gewirtz is turning that experience into something bigger.

Gewirtz is the author of The Tea About ADHD, a practical, funny, and age-appropriate guide written for students in elementary school and entering middle school and high school. Designed as a quick and engaging read, the book is packed with real strategies to help students stay organized, focused, and confident. From tackling homework without feeling overwhelmed to keeping track of assignments and managing distractions, Gewirtz offers tools that meet students where they are.

Rather than presenting ADHD as a limitation, Gewirtz reframes it as a strength. Through humor, honesty, and real-life examples, she shows readers how traits like creativity, energy, and big ideas can become advantages when properly understood and supported.

The idea for the book came directly from Gewirtz’s own experience navigating school with ADHD. After receiving the right diagnosis and accommodations, she began to feel more confident, but the journey took time. With support from teachers and a willingness to push herself, staying after school, asking questions, and working through insecurities, she slowly found her footing. Still, there were moments that felt overwhelming, especially during COVID, when learning through a screen made it even harder to focus. “Sometimes it felt like I was running up a hill while everyone else moved forward effortlessly,” she shared. That feeling is what ultimately inspired her to create a resource for students facing the same challenges.

To bring The Tea About ADHD to life, Gewirtz combined personal experience with research on ADHD. She developed the book’s visual identity, launched an Instagram account to share insights, resources, and excerpts and partnered with her friend, Layla Sharret, to create illustrations to help bring the visuals to life. Once all that was completed, the book was shared with administrators and teachers within her school and local community, building early support and momentum.

To fund initial printing, Gewirtz launched a social media fundraiser, allowing supporters to purchase copies and directly contribute to expanding access. Since then, Gewirtz has sold more than 100 copies, raising enough funds to print 400 books with the goal of distributing them directly to schools so students can access the resource for free.

But social media isn't the only thing driving the book’s momentum. Jason Bing, Superintendent of the South Orange Maplewood School District, was so impressed by The Tea About ADHD and its mission that he requested a copy for all 800 teachers across the district. He also invited Gewirtz to speak at an upcoming Board of Education meeting. Although the district offered to purchase the resource, Gewirtz remains committed to continuing her fundraising efforts to provide copies of her book to classrooms across the district without creating additional financial strain for schools or educators.

Gewirtz’s work continues to gain further recognition from educators in her community. Dr. Jenn Antoni, Director of Guidance, Counseling, Social Work, and Career and Technical Programs for the South Orange and Maplewood School District, shared, “I am incredibly proud of Sadie for authoring The Tea About ADHD, a thoughtful and engaging resource created by a student, for students. This work reflects strong self-awareness and resilience, but also a genuine commitment to supporting the well-being of others. By sharing her perspective, Sadie has created a meaningful tool that empowers students to better understand themselves and approach ADHD with confidence and pride.”

Matthew Endlich, Transition Coordinator at Columbia High School, added, “Sadie has taken this to a whole other level by authoring this book. She shares her own experiences with ADHD and shows how it can become a superpower rather than a weakness. This toolkit gives students a chance to flip the script and better understand themselves, which is something that can truly shape both their academic experience and personal growth.”

Outside of The Tea About ADHD, Gewirtz continues to expand her impact through speaking engagements at local schools, community organizations, and events, where she shares her story and connects directly with students. Additionally, as interest grows, she’s focused on expanding distribution to reach even more classrooms.

To support Gewirtz, you can order a copy of The Tea About ADHD here or by emailing sadiegewirtz3@gmail.com, follow @theteaaboutadhd on Instagram and Facebook, and share this resource with students, families, and educators in your community. If interested in attending the book launch event, please register here.

About Sadie Gewirtz

Sadie Gewirtz is a student at Columbia High School in Maplewood, New Jersey, where she is a member of the National Honor Society and a High Honors student. She also serves as an IEP Peer Mentor, supporting students navigating similar learning challenges. Gewirtz is part of the International Diller Teen Fellowship, a year-long leadership program that connects Jewish teens globally focusing on developing the next generation of leaders. She is also the founder of Braided Blessings, a challah baking initiative where a portion of proceeds is donated to Leket Israel, the country’s leading food rescue organization.

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Sadie Gewirtz

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