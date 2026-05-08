Red Devil Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria Announces Extended Summer Hours Starting May 12, 2026

Red Devil

We are thrilled to be extending our hours and opening on Tuesdays for the summer” — Joe Degino

PINETOP, AZ, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Red Devil Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria is excited to announce its return to full summer hours, starting on Tuesday, May 12, 2026. In celebration of the summer season, the restaurant will be opening on Tuesdays, in addition to their regular schedule, offering locals and visitors even more opportunities to enjoy their delicious Italian cuisine.New Summer Hours:Monday: 11:00 am – 8:00 pmTuesday: 11:00 am – 8:00 pm (starting May 12th)Wednesday: 11:00 am – 8:00 pmThursday: 11:00 am – 8:00 pmFriday: 11:00 am – 8:30 pmSaturday: 11:00 am – 8:30 pmSunday: 11:00 am – 8:00 pm“We are thrilled to be extending our hours and opening on Tuesdays for the summer,” said the management team of Red Devil Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria. “This change allows us to accommodate our wonderful customers even better during the busy summer season. We appreciate the continued support from our community and look forward to serving you.”Red Devil Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria, located at 1774 E White Mountain Blvd, Pinetop, AZ, has long been known for its delicious Italian dishes, friendly service, and warm atmosphere. Whether you’re craving pizza pasta , or any of their other Italian specialties, Red Devil promises to provide an unforgettable dining experience.For more information about the restaurant or to make a reservation, please visit Red Devil’s website or contact them at (623) 939-6427.Thank you for your continued patronage, and we look forward to welcoming you soon!

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