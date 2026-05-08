Red Devil Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria Announces Extended Summer Hours Starting May 12, 2026
New Summer Hours:
Monday: 11:00 am – 8:00 pm
Tuesday: 11:00 am – 8:00 pm (starting May 12th)
Wednesday: 11:00 am – 8:00 pm
Thursday: 11:00 am – 8:00 pm
Friday: 11:00 am – 8:30 pm
Saturday: 11:00 am – 8:30 pm
Sunday: 11:00 am – 8:00 pm
“We are thrilled to be extending our hours and opening on Tuesdays for the summer,” said the management team of Red Devil Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria. “This change allows us to accommodate our wonderful customers even better during the busy summer season. We appreciate the continued support from our community and look forward to serving you.”
Red Devil Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria, located at 1774 E White Mountain Blvd, Pinetop, AZ, has long been known for its delicious Italian dishes, friendly service, and warm atmosphere. Whether you’re craving pizza, pasta, or any of their other Italian specialties, Red Devil promises to provide an unforgettable dining experience.
For more information about the restaurant or to make a reservation, please visit Red Devil’s website or contact them at (623) 939-6427.
Thank you for your continued patronage, and we look forward to welcoming you soon!
Joe Degino
Red Devil Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria
+1 602-267-1036
email us here
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