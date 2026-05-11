Olivia Blyn Writes 'Everything I’ve Learned About Autism' to Give Voices to Siblings of Children With Special Needs

Olivia Blyn Everything I’ve Learned About Autism

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- People rarely hear what it’s like to grow up as the sibling of someone with autism, the one learning, adapting, and navigating it all from the sidelines. For Olivia Blyn, that perspective became the inspiration behind a broader conversation around the sibling experience.

Blyn’s older sister, Ava, has profound autism, prompting Blyn to spend much of her childhood learning how to navigate a family dynamic that often looked different from those around her. The result is Everything I’ve Learned About Autism, an e-book written from the point of view of a younger sibling who understands both the love and complexity that come with growing up alongside someone with special needs.

According to the CDC, approximately 1 in 31 children in the United States has been identified with autism spectrum disorder, yet conversations around autism advocacy often focus primarily on parents, educators, or medical professionals rather than siblings navigating those experiences alongside them.

Although autism advocacy conversations have become more visible in recent years, the emotional experiences of siblings are still often overlooked. Through her writing, Blyn hopes to encourage more open conversations around those experiences while creating a resource siblings can directly relate to, helping them feel understood and represented.

Blyn wrote the book featuring personal stories, humor, reflection prompts, and background information about autism. Everything I’ve Learned About Autism explores the everyday realities that siblings often carry quietly, from confusing childhood moments to complex emotions, while giving them space to share their own perspectives and recognize that their experiences are valid.

“It feels deeply meaningful to turn my childhood experience into something that can help others,” Blyn shared. “I want siblings to understand that there is no ‘right way’ to experience their childhood or their relationship with someone they love.”

Writing the book required Blyn to revisit emotional memories and organize them into themes that could help other readers make sense of similar experiences. Chapters move through moments both light and difficult, from reflections on the “perks” of growing up with a sibling with special needs to more emotional experiences, including some of the most challenging moments of her childhood and the evolving reality of the responsibility when she becomes her sister’s guardian.

She reflected on her own childhood, spoke with her parents to better understand moments she had not fully processed, and worked to put difficult emotions into words. At times, that honesty was the hardest part, but she balanced more serious chapters with humor to make the book relatable, approachable, and true to her experience.

Blyn hopes to publish and distribute the book more widely within the special needs community, particularly for young people who may be navigating similar family dynamics. She also plans to continue raising awareness around the sibling experience, a role she describes as one that does not simply go away with age.

To support Blyn and Everything I’ve Learned About Autism, read the book and share it with families, schools, and organizations within the special needs community.

About Olivia Blyn

Olivia Blyn is a student at Trevor Day School in Manhattan, where she is a Writing Advisor, Co-founder of the Mock Trial Club, and Co-leader of the SCOPE club. She also serves as a Social Media Intern for the Princeton Child Development Institute (PCDI), where she helps create content to raise awareness around autism and highlight the organization’s programs and impact. In addition to her work with PCDI, Blyn volunteers with Digital Grandparents Inc., assisting older adults with technology, and is a Film Production Assistant at Applause New York.

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Olivia Blyn

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