Joanne Shaw Taylor Announces New Studio Album The Trouble With Love, And Releases Powerful Single 'This Is Who I Am'

Album Out on October 23rd via Journeyman Records

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- British blues-rock artist Joanne Shaw Taylor has announced her new studio album The Trouble With Love, produced by Kevin Shirley, set for release October 23rd via Journeyman Records. On The Trouble With Love, Joanne dives headfirst into the beautiful chaos of the human heart. Blending blues, rock, and soul-soaked pop, the album explores the many forms love takes in our lives: the reckless kind that sweeps you off your feet, the quiet kind that steadies you, the kind that breaks you open, and the kind that puts you back together. The album is available for pre-order on CD, 180 Gram LP (Dusty Rose color) and digital. WATCH the official music video for “This Is Who I Am”. STREAM “This Is Who I Am” on all digital platforms. Pre-order The Trouble With Love Album HERE To mark the announcement, Joanne has shared the album’s latest single, “This Is Who I Am,” a soul-baring reinterpretation of Celeste’s song about acceptance, self-love, and being seen clearly. The original version was hand-picked for the spy thriller TV series “The Day of the Jackal.” “Kevin brought this cover of Celeste’s beautiful song to the table,” Joanne shares. “It’s such a beautifully written track, for me about acceptance and self love. I hope we’ve done it justice.”With lines like “Only you may ever see me true” and “No lie, I’m no less / This is who I am,” the song becomes a deeply personal statement in Joanne’s hands, carried by her expressive vocals and stunningly passionate guitar solo. She lets the song unfold with quiet strength, turning it into a moment of clarity and self-recognition at the center of the album.“This Is Who I Am” follows a run of singles that have steadily opened the door into the world of Trouble With Love. The fiery title track, “The Trouble With Love,” featuring Joe Bonamassa, captured the push and pull of love in all its intensity, while “What Good Is My Love?” featuring Orianthi explored the pain of love that is not returned. “Hell Or High Water” brought a defiant blues-gospel charge to the fight for resilience and self-belief. Together, the songs point toward one of Joanne’s most emotionally direct and musically expansive albums yet.The album also builds on the momentum of Joanne’s critically acclaimed Black & Gold, which drew widespread praise upon its release. Classic Rock awarded the album a 9/10 rating, while Powerplay Magazine highlighted its “pop appeal and smoothness.” Guitarist Magazine noted that it “reinforces Joanne’s place in the firmament of today’s brightest stars,” and American Blues Scene called it “a deeply personal experience, showcasing the depth of Joanne’s artistry.” Together with the Black & Gold (Deluxe Edition) and a run of acoustic reinterpretations, the album marked a defining chapter in Joanne’s career and set the stage for this next creative era.The announcement arrives amid another busy touring season for Joanne. Following her spring U.S. headline tour and upcoming European festival dates, she will hit the road this summer for a new run of U.S. dates beginning June 27th at the San Jose Fountain Blues & Brews Festival, with additional stops across the Northeast, Midwest, and beyond. Known for her commanding stage presence, fiery guitar work, and emotionally immersive performances, Joanne continues to captivate audiences with a set that blends new material with fan favorites from across her catalog.For more information and to purchase tickets, visit https://www.joanneshawtaylor.com/tour Spring Europe Tour DatesMay 23 - Peer, BE - Blues Peer FestivalMay 24 - Schöppingen, DE - International Blues Festival SchöppingenMay 25 - Raalte, NL - Ribs & Blues FestivalMay 27 - Hannover, DE - Pavillon HannoverMay 28 - Nuremberg, DE - LowensaalMay 29 - Eindhoven, NL - BRIDGE Guitar Festival Eindhoven2026 U.S. Tour DatesJune 27 - San Jose, CA - San Jose Fountain Blues & Brews FestivalJuly 8 - Old Saybrook, CT - The KateJuly 9 - Newport, RI - The JPT Film & Event CenterJuly 12 - Kingston, NY - Assembly - KingstonJuly 22 - Milwaukee, WI - The ArgoJuly 25 - Fargo, ND - Fargo Blues FestivalJuly 26 - Omaha, NE - SlowdownJuly 30 - Minneapolis, MN - The Parkway TheaterJuly 31 - Sioux Falls, SD - Levitt Shell Sioux FallsAugust 14 - Portland, ME - AuraAugust 15 - Salisbury, MA - Blue Ocean Music HallAugust 16 - Laconia, NH - Colonial TheatreAugust 19 - Lexington, MA - Cary HallAugust 20 - Norfolk, CT - Infinity Music Hall NorfolkAugust 21 - Buffalo, NY - Electric CitySeptember 10 - Paw Paw, MI - Warner VineyardsSeptember 11 - Dayton, OH - Levitt Pavilion DaytonSeptember 12 - Louisville, KY - Mercury BallroomThe Trouble With Love by Joanne Shaw Taylor1. The Trouble With Love feat. Joe Bonamassa2. Hell Or High Water3. This Is Who I Am4. Tired Of Being Right5. Bad Boy6. What Good Is My Love? feat. Orianthi7. The Girl That You Loved Before8. Never Gonna Please ‘Em All9. You And Me (Rachel’s Song)10. Death WishFor more information on Joanne Shaw Taylor, please contact Jon Bleicher at Prospect PR [jon@prospectpr.com, 973.330.1711]

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