When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: May 05, 2026 FDA Publish Date: May 07, 2026 Product Type: Food & Beverages

Foodborne Illness Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Foodborne Illness - Potential for microorganisms growth Company Name: My Wife’s Slaw Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description Original and Jalapeno Heat flavored coleslaw

Company Announcement

“When a Government Agency Partner announces a company’s recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the Government Agency Partner’s announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.”

Zanesville, Ohio (May 5, 2026) - My Wife’s Slaw is voluntarily recalling its Original and Jalapeno Heat flavored coleslaw sold in 8 oz and 16 oz glass mason jars. The products included in this recall are adulterated because they were produced without the benefit of inspection and the safety parameters were not able to be verified.

Products were sold directly to consumers through online sales via mywifeslaw.web.app. All products that have been produced are being recalled. Products were available to be shipped nationwide. No reports of illnesses involving these products have been reported. However, individuals exhibiting signs or symptoms of foodborne illness should contact a physician immediately.

Product was manufactured and distributed between April 1, 2026 to April 28, 2026.

What Consumers Should Do:

- Discontinue use immediately

- Dispose of product safely

Consumers with questions regarding this recall can contact Jesse Withrow at 740-280-2141 or mywifeslaw@outlook.com.