Dylan Bender’s Awkward Handshakes Shares Step-by-Step Networking Skills with Schools and Libraries Nationwide

Dylan Bender Awkward Handshakes Book Awkward Handshakes Flyer

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After hearing of another story where a student struggled to find internships and early career opportunities without knowing where to start, Dylan Bender decided to take action.

Students are constantly told to “network,” but almost no one teaches them how. For many, it’s something they only begin to understand in college or even after graduation, leaving them unprepared to navigate internships, career conversations, and professional relationships.

To address this gap, Bender co-founded SA Network, a student organization at Saint Andrew’s School designed to connect students with professionals across a range of industries. Through SA Network, he began organizing events that brought in guest speakers to share their career paths, experiences, and advice directly with students. These conversations gave students a clearer understanding of different industries while offering real exposure to the kinds of connections that can shape future opportunities.

To make networking more accessible for students beyond his own school, Bender created Awkward Handshakes, an e-book designed to introduce high school and early college students to the fundamentals of networking. Rather than focusing only on why networking matters, the guide emphasizes how to get started, offering practical tools such as outreach strategies, LinkedIn guidance, and a structured multi-week action plan to help students begin building connections.

One core feature of the guide is “The Connectuary,” a month-long plan that breaks networking into simple, manageable steps. From building a LinkedIn profile to reaching out to professionals and gaining confidence in conversations, the framework is designed to make networking feel less intimidating and more approachable.

Bender developed the e-book through a combination of personal experience and research, incorporating curated resources and insights that would resonate with students beginning to explore their interests. To expand its reach, he also launched an Instagram account, @awkwardhandshakes_db, where he shares networking tips and highlights from the guide.

Once the writing was done, Bender focused on distribution, reaching out to libraries and school systems with the hopes that the guidebook could reach students outside his community. So far, Awkward Handshakes has been shared with more than 100 libraries across Florida, along with outreach to school district leaders both locally and nationally.

Librarians and educators have already recognized the value of Bender’s work. Linda Waters, a librarian in DeSoto County, commended Bender for “finding an area where young adults and many older adults can benefit from the explicit instruction” provided in the guide, adding that “networking is a very overlooked skill for many.” Rachel Perry Taylor, Director of Library Resource Sharing at the Southeast Florida Library Information Network, also praised the book, describing Awkward Handshakes as “a thoughtful and valuable resource, especially for students who are just beginning to think about networking.”

Bender continues to expand Awkward Handshakes by exploring opportunities to bring the material directly to students through workshops and presentations. He is currently working with Breakthrough Miami to develop a potential summer teaching series based on the networking strategies in his e-book, though the program is still in development.

While reflecting on his motivation behind this project, Bender shared, “I created this because I realized so many students want opportunities but don’t know where to start. If this helps even one student feel more confident reaching out or exploring a career, then it’s worth it.”

To learn more about Awkward Handshakes, explore the e-book and follow @awkwardhandshakes_db for ongoing networking tips and resources designed for students.

About Dylan Bender

Dylan Bender is a student at Saint Andrew’s School in Boca Raton, Florida, where he is a member of the Cum Laude Society, placing him in the top ten percent of his class. He's also a starter on the Saint Andrew’s boys varsity soccer team, an award-winning Model United Nations participant, and a DECA competitor.

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Dylan Bender

Dylan.bender@saintandrews.net

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