Xiaohong (Sharon) Chen named Business Director, Asia Pacific at the Federal Transnational Consortium of Commerce Group

MANHATTAN, NY, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Federal Transnational Consortium of Commerce Group (FTCOC) continues expanding its international commerce and peace driven initiatives, focused on connecting Chinese enterprises with leading entrepreneurs and business leaders throughout the United States.In November 2025, the organization officially launched with an exclusive black tie event featuring The 1 Wine at the Harvard Club in New York City, highlighting keynote speakers, international business discussions, and an overview of its mission centered on peace, collaboration, and global commerce.Last week, during a formal dinner reception at the Royal Queens, Flushing, New York. Sir Gary Sze Kong, CEO, The 1 Wine and Founder of FTCOC, announced the appointment of Xiaohong (Sharon) Chen as Business Director, Asia Pacific.“Xiaohong (Sharon) Chen was the obvious choice for this role,” stated Sir Gary Sze Kong, “She combines years of entrepreneurial experience with a strong understanding of international import and export business development, while helping bring emerging tech, consumer, wellness, and spa brands into the United States market.”According to Xiaohong (Sharon) Chen, “Timing is everything as I return to China next month with many scheduled meetings already in place. Our goal is to align with Chinese brands and companies that share our core values of peace and collaboration by joining forces with FTCOC throughout 2026.”The organization plans to continue expanding its international business network through strategic partnerships, cultural exchange initiatives, trade opportunities, and cross border commercial development between China and the United States.Disclaimer: All business development activities to be conducted in alignment with FTCOC core values and subject to the approval of Sir Gary Sze Kong, Founder, FTCOC.Further Information:

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