From crisis response to full-scale operations, MAGTF delivers during Balikatan 2026

MANILA, Philippines — Within hours of the start of Exercise Balikatan 2026, U.S. and Philippine forces shifted from training to real-world crisis response.

On April 20 near Lal-lo Airport in Cagayan, Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. forces participating in Exercise Balikatan 2026 responded to a vehicular accident involving Filipino civilians, rapidly coordinating rescue and medical evacuation efforts in a complex environment.

U.S. Marines and Sailors in the area rendered urgent lifesaving aid alongside Philippine Army soldiers from the 17th Infantry Battalion under Joint Task Force “Tala,” extracting multiple injured civilians from a ravine after a cement truck lost control. Two individuals with life-threatening injuries were later airlifted by U.S. Army HH-60 Black Hawk helicopters, supported by 25th Infantry Division’s Combat Aviation Brigade Task Force Saber, to a higher-level medical facility, where the 62nd Medical Brigade provided advanced care.

“From day one, this exercise demonstrated the real-world value of a combined force that is trained and ready,” said Brig. Gen. Omar J. Randall, commanding general of the Marine Air-Ground Task Force for Exercise Balikatan 2026. “Today we are stronger and more ready as a combined team.”

That response set the tone for the remainder of the exercise, where the MAGTF expanded into distributed, all-domain operations across the Philippine archipelago alongside the Armed Forces of the Philippines and multinational partners.

“You cannot recreate the distances, the terrain or the complexity of operating across an archipelago like the Philippines,” said Col. Robert S. Bunn, deputy commander of the MAGTF for Exercise Balikatan 2026. “Training here alongside our allies sharpens how we respond as a joint and combined force.”

As operations progressed, the MAGTF synchronized capabilities across air, land, and sea, functioning as a forward command element that connected forces across the battlespace and enabled commanders to coordinate effects across domains.

Additional Marine Corps operations were led by 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment and Marine Rotational Force – Darwin. As two Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Forces, the two units executed distributed operations across the region. Purpose-built for this environment, 3rd MLR served as the centerpiece of littoral operations, employing advanced maritime capabilities, including the Navy-Marine Expeditionary Ship Interdiction System to rehearse sea denial and coastal defense in the Batanes, while concurrently conducting live-fire training with the Marine Air Defense Integrated System to enhance integrated air and missile defense with Philippine, Japanese, and U.S. Army forces.

“Our participation in Balikatan reflects how we are applying modern equipment manned by highly trained Marines in a complex maritime environment with capable allies,” said Col. Gabriel Diana, commanding officer of 3rd MLR. “Integrating systems like NMESIS and MADIS, coupled with combined and joint capabilities, continues to refine our holistic ability to deter and respond across multiple domains.”

MRF-D complemented these efforts by demonstrating the flexibility of a forward, rotational force. With elements operating from Darwin, Australia and the Philippines, the unit maintained its command, aviation and logistics capabilities while supporting distributed operations across distance.

In Palawan, MRF‑D drove forces across the littorals, conducting maritime key‑terrain security missions and a dynamic counter‑landing live‑fire event alongside Philippine, Australian and New Zealand forces. The effort became a powerful display of combined resolve and interoperability in one of the Indo‑Pacific’s most demanding operating environments.

MRF-D then extended its reach even further across the archipelago. MV‑22B Osprey tiltrotor aircraft flew more than 200 miles to deliver Marines and critical equipment for a combined airfield seizure on Balabac Island alongside Australian and Philippine forces. The long‑range tiltrotor mission demonstrated how allies can project combat power rapidly across vast distances, austere terrain and dispersed maritime spaces, reinforcing a shared ability to respond whenever and wherever required.

“Balikatan 26 marked the largest iteration of the exercise to date, and our Marines were truly honored to learn from and train alongside our Philippine counterparts,” said Col. George Flynn, commanding officer of MRF‑D 26. “The professionalism of the Armed Forces of the Philippines is outstanding, and their deep understanding of the archipelagic environment strengthened every mission we conducted together. The opportunity to learn and grow together bolstered our certification as a Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force and reflects the trust and ironclad commitment we share with our allies in the Indo-Pacific.”

Col. Dennis F. Hernandez, Philippine Marine Corps, emphasized the importance of training in Philippine terrain and maintaining a strong, capable defense.

“Balikatan allows us to operate shoulder-to-shoulder with U.S. Marines in the terrain and conditions that define our defense,” Hernandez said. “It strengthens our combined capability, builds trust between our forces and ensures we are ready to respond to any crisis together.”

In the air domain, Marine Aircraft Group 16 provided critical aviation support throughout the exercise, establishing forward arming and refueling points and enabling mobility, sustainment and medical evacuation across dispersed locations in support of the Joint Force.

“By establishing forward arming and refueling points, we are providing critical fuel and support to the Joint Force where and when it matters most,” said Col. Nathan J. Storm, commanding officer of Marine Aircraft Group 16, 3rd Marine Air Wing. “That allows aviation to operate across distance and maintain tempo in a complex environment like the Philippines.”

Sustaining the force, Combat Logistics Regiment, 3rd Marine Logistics Group executed distributed logistics operations, enabling forces to operate across multiple, austere locations while validating sustainment in a complex archipelagic environment.

“Logistics is the pacing function in the Indo Pacific. Operating across this archipelagic environment proves the agility and resilience of our allied sustainment networks,” said Col Jarrad S. Caola, commanding officer of 3d Logistics Regiment, 3d Marine Logistics Group. “Whether moving supplies by air, sea, or land alongside our Philippine allies, we ensured the MAGTF had the necessary resources to maintain momentum and operational reach.”

Together, from real-world lifesaving response in Cagayan to distributed operations across the Philippine archipelago, these efforts demonstrated the MAGTF’s ability to scale rapidly, integrate across domains and synchronize with the Joint Force and allies in a complex environment that cannot be replicated outside the Indo-Pacific.

Operating alongside the Armed Forces of the Philippines, the MAGTF reinforced an enduring alliance built on trust, shared commitment and the ability to respond together.

“This is presence with purpose,” said Bunn. “We are here, shoulder-to-shoulder with our allies, demonstrating a force that is ready and capable of responding to any crisis, from humanitarian assistance and disaster response to security operations.”

Balikatan, an annual U.S.-Philippine exercise focused on combined training and interoperability, brings together allied and partner forces to operate across the Philippine archipelago.

“This 41st iteration of Balikatan reflects the strength, scale and professionalism of our enduring partnership with the Armed Forces of the Philippines,” said Randall. “As the most expansive iteration to date, it demonstrates our combined ability to operate across a complex archipelago and respond together to any crisis.”