Qalitex Quantum General Intelligence Inc (QGI) LOGO CEO Dain Ehring: QGI is building neurosymbolic quantum general intelligence for decisions that actually matter. Nour Abocham, VP operations at Qalitex

Qalitex and QGI partner to bring deterministic, document-aware AI to the GMP manufacturing, and ISO 17025 lab ecosystem.

The supplement industry has the same fundamental requirement that highly regulated domains need: AI that is traceable and where “the algorithm decided” is not an answer a regulator will accept.” — Dain Ehring, CEO of QGI

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Anyone who has spent a career in GMP quality knows the same set of late-night problems. The COA from supplier Y is missing the heavy metals panel, and the customer needs the file by 8am. The qualification for raw material ingredient X expired three weeks ago, and nobody noticed because the alert went to an inbox that doesn't exist anymore. The marketing team launched a claim on Monday that the substantiation team can't actually defend on Tuesday. Batch records from the contract manufacturer don't tie cleanly to the finished-product specifications. The auditor is on site in 72 hours. Qalitex was built around those problems. Today, with the announcement of DeepGMP, the platform takes its biggest step yet — bringing AI that actually understands the compliance document set into the daily workflow of every team that has to make supplement quality work.The PlatformDeepGMP is a new AI-powered compliance platform built for supplement brands, ingredient suppliers, GMP manufacturers, and ISO 17025 laboratories. It is powered by Q-Prime, the quantum-structured embedding model from Quantum General Intelligence , Inc. (QGI).Where conventional compliance tools store documents, DeepGMP organizes and analyzes them. It reads the COAs. It connects supplier qualifications to the ingredients they cover, the batches that used those ingredients, the finished products that contained those batches, and the claims those products carry on label and online. It turns the entire compliance footprint of a supplement business into structured, searchable intelligence — and surfaces the things teams always wish they had known sooner.What DeepGMP shows you, automatically:- Risk patterns across suppliers and batches before they become quality events.- Missing documents and incomplete files before an inspector finds them.- Expired certifications, qualifications, and audits before they cause delays.- Batch issues with full traceability to the source data.- Compliance gaps with prioritized remediation paths.- Marketing claims that aren't supported by the substantiation files actually on file.- Marketing Compliance, Done Right.The supplement industry has a known structural tension: marketing wants stronger claims; regulatory wants fewer. DeepGMP bridges that gap by reviewing claims, product language, labels, and supporting documentation against the substantiation evidence the company actually has — so brands can promote products with stronger confidence, better traceability, and a defensible record of how every claim was supported. Qalitex brings hands-on quality, GMP, and ISO 17025 operating experience to the platform's design. "Every feature in DeepGMP responds to a real compliance failure mode that the team has either lived through or remediated" Said Nour Abochama, VP operations at Qalitex.Why This PartnershipDeepGMP is powered by QGI's Q-Prime, a quantum-structured embedding model that encodes documents with topological coherence — preserving the semantic relationships among suppliers, ingredients, batches, products, and claims rather than treating each document as an isolated artifact. This is what allows DeepGMP to answer questions like: "Which finished products contain ingredient X from a supplier whose qualification expires next quarter?" — instantly, with full document traceability.The supplement industry has the same fundamental requirement that highly regulated domains need: AI that is accountable, traceable, and built for environments where “the algorithm decided” is not an answer a regulator will accept. DeepGMP by QGI delivers exactly that Said Dain Ehring, CEO of QGI.QGI's product is not a general-purpose document RAG system. It is providing a memory and reasoning engines that preserves semantic relationships trough chunkless alternative to traditional RAG, across regulatory contexts — the same architecture currently under evaluation by LoanLogics (a Sun Capital Partners–backed mortgage compliance platform) and will be powering Uniti Q, a veteran wellness companion operated by Colorful Voices, LLC.Q-Prime runs on standard GPU infrastructure (no QPU required) and is available as a managed API on HuggingFace. DeepGMP is its first deployment in health industry.Qalitex brings hands-on quality, GMP, and ISO 17025 operating experience to the platform's design. Every feature in DeepGMP responds to a real compliance failure mode that the team has either lived through or remediated. Said Nour Abochama CEO of Qalitex Group.AvailabilityDeepGMP is open for early access trough private invitation. More than 120 Qualified supplement brands, ingredient suppliers, GMP contract manufacturers, and ISO 17025–accredited laboratories have already enrolled in the pilot through Qalitex.About QalitexQalitex Laboratories, an ISO 17025-accredited testing laboratory with GMP consulting expertise serving dietary supplement manufacturers across California and North America. Qalitex Laboratories helps manufacturers prepare through GMP consulting services, including mock FDA inspections, detailed reports with observations and corrective action recommendations, and SOP development and review. qalitex.comAbout QGI — Quantum General Intelligence, Inc.QGI is a San Diego-based AI company building deterministic, auditable AI for regulated industries. qgi.devMedia ContactQalitex | qalitex.comQGI Press | sam@qgi.dev

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