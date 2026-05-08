Ricky Ng Shares Key Insights on the Industry’s Shift from Polyester to Sustainable Linings

Global brands accelerate their transition from polyester to biodegradable linings as SUNG IL TEX’s Ricky Ng shares market insights and customer trends.

TAI LIN PAI ROAD KWAI CHUNG NT, HONG KONG, May 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As global fashion brands accelerate their transition from conventional polyester-based linings to sustainable alternatives, Ricky Ng, Sales Manager at SUNG IL TEX, shares his insights based on more than 17 years of hands-on experience in the garment accessories industry. Having collaborated with major international brands including J.Crew, Armani Exchange, Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, and Kate Spade, Ricky has witnessed firsthand how sustainability requirements are reshaping material sourcing decisions.Why Brands Are Moving Away from Polyester LiningsWith the introduction of stricter sustainability regulations such as the EU Digital Product Passport (DPP) and Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR), brands are under increasing pressure to reduce environmental impact across all components of a garment — including linings and pocketing materials, which have historically been overlooked.“Brands are no longer focusing solely on sustainable outer fabrics,” said Ricky Ng. “They are now shifting every part of the garment, including linings, toward environmentally responsible materials.”EcoVero™ Biodegradable Linings Gain MomentumSUNG IL TEX’s EcoVero™ 100% biodegradable lining has emerged as one of the fastest-growing alternatives to traditional polyester. The material offers:Full biodegradability in soil and marine environmentsOver 50% reduction in carbon emissionsA wide range of colors available with no minimum order quantity (MOQ)A soft, premium hand feel comparable to conventional polyesterAccording to Ricky, customer adoption has accelerated rapidly.“EcoVero™ linings are gaining strong traction because brands can switch without compromising quality,” he said. “The ability to offer MOQ-free color service is a major advantage for both established and emerging labels.”He added that many U.S. and European brands are planning full lining transitions beginning in the 2026–2027 seasons.Shifting Customer Requirements in the Sustainable EraRicky notes that customer expectations have evolved significantly over the past few years:Clear preference for biodegradable and low‑carbon materialsIncreased demand for MOQ flexibilityStricter sustainability and compliance standardsGreater emphasis on supply chain transparency and certifications“Brands are no longer asking whether sustainable options exist,” Ricky explained. “They now expect sustainable materials as the default standard.”SUNG IL TEX’s Role in Supporting Global Material TransitionBased in Hong Kong with production networks across China and Vietnam, SUNG IL TEX supplies a wide range of sustainable garment accessories, including:EcoVero™ biodegradable liningsEuroflex LinenRecycled polyester liningsLow‑carbon and eco‑friendly pocketing materialsThe company is recognized for its fast lead times, MOQ‑free color service, and consistent global quality standards, making it a preferred partner for brands transitioning to sustainable materials.About Ricky NgRicky Ng has served as Sales Manager at SUNG IL TEX since 2008, leading development and sourcing projects for global fashion brands. With deep expertise in linings and pocketing materials, he plays a key role in guiding customers through sustainable material adoption and product development.About SUNG IL TEXFounded in 2008 in Hong Kong, SUNG IL TEX is a global supplier of garment linings and sustainable accessory materials. The company specializes in EcoVero™ biodegradable linings, Euroflex Linen, recycled polyester linings, and other eco‑friendly solutions. With a strong production network in China and Vietnam, SUNG IL TEX provides fast delivery, flexible MOQs, and high‑quality standards for global fashion brands.

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